7 Best Movies Adapted From Charles Dickens’ Classic Novels

Charles Dickens is known for writing some of the most loved novels in English. His stories look at social issues, human nature, and life in Victorian England. Born on February 7, 1812, Dickens has inspired filmmakers for generations. Even today, he is one of the world’s most famous novelists.
For over a century, filmmakers have brought Charles Dickens’ timeless tales to the screen. Many of these film adaptations have become classics in their own right. Each of these films found success with critics, audiences, or both. From sweeping dramas to intimate character studies, these are the most critically and/or commercially successful adaptations of Charles Dickens’ novels.
1. Great Expectations (1946)
David Lean’s British drama film Great Expectations remains one of the most acclaimed adaptations of Charles Dickens’ novels. The novel was first published in 1861 and was Dickens’s thirteenth. The film stars John Mills as Dickens’ Pip, a young man who dreams of rising above his humble beginnings. It captures the stark contrasts of class and ambition found in the original novel.
Great Expectations was praised by critics for its mood and strong acting. It was nominated for five Academy Awards and won two: Best Art Direction, Black-and-White and Best Cinematography, Black-and-White, at the 20th Academy Awards. Many people still see this film as the best movie version of Dickens’ story.
2. Oliver Twist (1948)
David Lean directed his second Dickens adaptation with Oliver Twist in 1948. The film tells the story of an orphan boy in London. John Howard Davies plays Oliver, and Alec Guinness plays the clever Fagin. The movie shows a tough but vivid picture of Dickens’ world. Critics praised its bold style and clear storytelling. It is still seen as a major work in British cinema and among Dickens adaptations.
3. A Christmas Carol (1951)
Also called Scrooge, the 1951 film A Christmas Carol starred Alaska Sim as Ebenezer Scrooge. The movie closely follows Dickens’ holiday classic, where a miser is visited by three ghosts. Many people still see Sim’s performance as one of the best versions of Scrooge. Modern adaptations often take inspiration from this film.
4. Little Dorrit (1987)
Christine Edzard’s 1987 film Little Dorrit is a large-scale adaptation of Dickens’ 1857 novel. Starring Derek Jacobi and Alec Guinness, the movie looks at themes like debt, prison, and social hypocrisy. It is one of the most ambitious Dickens films. Little Dorrit was praised by critics and received several award nominations, including two Oscars. Its attention to detail impressed both critics and Dickens fans.
5. David Copperfield (1999)
Though not well known in the US, the TV movie David Copperfield starred Daniel Radcliffe in his first big role. The adaptation was praised for its cast and production quality. The two-part BBC film also featured Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Ian McKellen. David Copperfield brings many favorite characters to life, like Wilkins Micawber and Uriah Heep. Critics liked its faithful storytelling. For those who saw it, David Copperfield is a touching version of Dickens’ novel.
6. Nicholas Nickleby (2002)
The period comedy-drama Nicholas Nickleby is based on Dickens’ third novel, The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby. The story follows a young man trying to protect his family. Charlie Hunnam stars as Nicholas, with a cast that includes Christopher Plummer, Jim Broadbent, Anne Hathaway, Jamie Bell, and Alan Cumming. Critics liked the film’s fast pace and lively acting. While it did not get an Oscar nomination, it was up for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes.
7. The Old Curiosity Shop (2007)
The 2007 adaptation of The Old Curiosity Shop brings Dickens’ 1841 story of Nell Trent and her grandfather to the screen. Sophie Vavasseur plays Nell, and Derek Jacobi plays her grandfather. The cast also includes Jamie Bell as Kit, Toby Jones as Quilp, and George MacKay as Kit. Although not as famous as other Dickens films, The Old Curiosity Shop was praised for its look and acting. It is one of the notable modern versions of Dickens’ work.
