7 Actors Who Have Played Victor Frankenstein in Modern Movies and TV

Victor Frankenstein has remained one of literature’s most compelling figures since Mary Shelley first introduced him in her 1818 novel. His image as a brilliant but overreaching scientist has inspired countless interpretations across generations. Modern film and television adaptations often emphasize different parts of his legacy, from the driven inventor to the man haunted by his own creation.
Since the turn of the 21st century, filmmakers and series creators have continued to reimagine Victor Frankenstein for younger audiences. Interestingly, there haven’t been as many portrayals of the character in the 21st century as in the 20th, although the new century is still young. Whether known as Dr. Frankenstein, the Mad Scientist, or as The Modern Prometheus, here are seven actors who have portrayed Victor Frankenstein since the early 2000s.
Samuel West in Van Helsing (2004)
Stephen Sommers’ 2004 action horror Van Helsing was the first major studio production to introduce audiences to Mary Shelley’s characters. In the film, Samuel West portrayed the iconic Dr. Victor Frankenstein, appearing in its dramatic prologue that set the stage for the story. Samuel West’s version of Victor Frankenstein is depicted as a brilliant but morally conflicted scientist working under the control of Count Dracula (Richard Roxburgh). West’s performance highlighted Victor’s desperation as he brings the Creature to life, only to realize the consequences of his partnership with the vampire lord. The Hugh Jackman-led Van Helsing went on to become a commercial success, despite being panned by critics.
Thomas Kretschmann in Frankenstein (2004)
Although a fairly lesser-known film at the time, the sci-fi horror adaptation Frankenstein aimed to deliver a faithful interpretation of Mary Shelley’s novel. Portrayed by German actor Thomas Kretschmann, his Victor Frankenstein was a driven yet troubled scientist grappling with the consequences of his decisions.
Kretschmann brought an intensity to the role, emphasizing Victor’s obsession with unlocking the mysteries of life. However, although based on the character, Kretschmann’s Victor was called Dr. Victor Helios in the TV film. The film leaned heavily into the story’s Gothic roots, with his portrayal grounding the character in sincerity and regret.
Alec Newman in Frankenstein (2004)
Interestingly, in 2004, another project was based on Mary Shelley’s characters. In Hallmark TV’s Frankenstein film, Scottish actor Alec Newman portrayed Victor Frankenstein. Co-starring alongside Newman was English actor Luke Goss, who portrayed the iconic Creature. Unlike the aforementioned projects, this Hallmark TV film didn’t get as much publicity in the United States.
Helen McCrory in Frankenstein (2007)
An interesting entry on the list is Helen McCrory, who took on a gender-swapped version of Victor Frankenstein in the 2007 British television adaptation Frankenstein. The English actress brought a fresh, modern twist to Mary Shelley’s classic story. McCrory’s portrayal reimagines the ambitious scientist as a brilliant contemporary geneticist navigating ethical challenges in a high-tech world. This adaptation uses McCrory’s performance to explore how the Frankenstein myth fits into modern science. Through the years, Helen McCrory’s version of Victor Frankenstein has stood out for its originality.
Aden Young in I, Frankenstein (2013)
Canadian-Australian actor Aden Young appears briefly as Victor Frankenstein in the 2013 film I, Frankenstein. His portrayal appears in flashback scenes that retell the Creature’s origins. Young’s version focused on Victor Frankenstein’s initial desperation and the consequences of creating life without considering the aftermath. These flashbacks remind audiences of the story’s origin before the narrative shifts into modern battles involving demons and gargoyles. Aaron Eckhart portrayed the Creature, which was called Adam Frankenstein in the film.
James McAvoy in Victor Frankenstein (2015)
A more famous portrayal of Victor Frankenstein was in Paul McGuigan’s 2015 Victor Frankenstein. Scottish actor James McAvoy breathed life into Victor Frankenstein in a film told largely from Igor’s (portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe) perspective. McAvoy’s portrayal emphasized both the brilliance and instability that drive Victor’s scientific pursuits. The movie takes creative liberties with Mary Shelley’s original story. McAvoy’s interpretation of the character blended humor, drama, and wild energy.
Oscar Isaac in Frankenstein (2025)
In a more recent portrayal, Oscar Isaac starred as Victor Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro’s Gothic sci-fi Frankenstein. The film also reimagines Mary Shelley’s classic story but for a contemporary audience. Isaac brings a grounded realism to the role, allowing the character’s internal conflict to feel authentic and relatable. Although the movie only received a limited theatrical release, del Toro’s Frankenstein was a critical success.
