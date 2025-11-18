I Created Images Of My Cat Paired With Quotes From Fear And Loathing (12 Pics)

by

I have an awesome cat, but there are way too many pictures of him. Or not enough.

#1 Actually Hunter S Thompson

#2 He Just Seems Concerned Yet Adoring Here. Also Lemme Out

#3 Eye See You

#4 I Think He’d Seen A Fly

#5 Another From The First Week I Got My Boy

#6 This Was The Day I Brought Him Home

#7 Jim Made This. I Don’t Know Where She’s At Now But I’ll Always Love It

#8 This Was A Week After I Got Him

#9 This Is Just A Random Pic From A Bit Ago

#10 Big Yawn

#11 He’s Surprisingly Gentle When He Mauls

#12 Some Filter

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
