5 Must-Watch Airplane Disaster Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events

The airplane disaster subgenre has had exponential growth since the mid-1950s. Like the disaster genre as a whole, plane crash movies deliver a gripping blend of suspense, emotion, and truth that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Although with fewer recorded accidents than other means of transportation, airplane disaster movies are often compelling due to their fatalities, split-second cockpit decisions, and miraculous landings.
While most plane crash films are often fictional, several others are inspired by real-life events and disasters. From hijackings, shot-down aviators, and mid-air disasters to survival storylines after crashes, the subgenre has produced some of cinema’s most memorable films. For audiences looking for factual aviation mishap stories, here are 5 must-watch airplane disaster movies.
Alive (1993)
The 1993 Alive movie is a survival drama based on the harrowing true story of the 1972 Andes plane crash. It follows a Uruguayan rugby team and their friends and family, who become stranded in the mountains after their plane goes down. With a cast led by Ethan Hawke, who portrayed one of the survivors, Nando Parrado, Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 crashed in the Andes mountains in a remote and freezing wilderness.
With no rescue in sight and extremely limited supplies, the survivors face brutal weather, starvation, and despair. As days stretch into weeks, their physical and mental states deteriorate. When they hear over the radio that the search has been called off, the group is forced to make an unthinkable decision. To survive, they must resort to cannibalism, eating the bodies of the deceased passengers who were preserved in the snow.
United 93 (2006)
Paul Greengrass’ 2006 biographical action drama United 93 is a dramatic retelling of the true story of United Airlines Flight 93. The flight was one of four planes hijacked during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The movie focuses on the events that took place on the plane that four al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked. Unlike the other hijacked planes that hit the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, the plane never reached its intended target because the passengers fought back.
As the hijacking unfolds, the passengers and crew, initially unaware of the larger 9/11 attacks, piece together what is happening through phone calls to family and loved ones. Realizing the hijackers’ intentions, they courageously band together in a desperate attempt to retake control of the plane. The struggle ultimately leads to the plane crashing into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Although this kills everyone on board, it prevents further loss of life on the ground.
Sully (2016)
Another must-watch airplane disaster movie is Clint Eastwood’s 2016 biographical drama Sully. In the film, Tom Hanks portrays Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger. It retells the story of US Airways Flight 1549, which made an emergency landing on the Hudson River in New York City on January 15, 2009. The mid-air crisis was a result of a bird strike that disabled it shortly after takeoff.
The movie focuses on the moments leading up to, during, and after the miraculous landing. Although hailed as a hero for saving all 155 passengers and crew members, the film explores the emotional and professional toll the incident takes on Sully. Sully faces an intense investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which questions Sully’s decision to ditch the plane in the river rather than safely return to a nearby airport instead.
The Captain (2019)
With airplane disasters being a global occurrence, Hollywood isn’t the only film industry that has produced plane crash films inspired by real-life events. A must-watch Chinese disaster-adventure film is The Captain (2019). Its screenplay is based on the real-life incident of Sichuan Airlines Flight 8633, which occurred on May 14, 2018. Disaster strikes mid-air when a cockpit windshield is shattered over the Tibetan Plateau.
Hijack 1971 (2024)
Another must-watch international airplane disaster film is the South Korean 2024 action thriller Hijack 1971. The film is inspired by the real 1971 hijacking of a Korean Air F27 aircraft. When a fighter pilot hesitates to shoot down a hijacked plane crossing into North Korea in 1969, he’s dishonorably discharged.
Two years later, he co-pilots a commercial plane that gets hijacked by a passenger demanding they divert the plane to North Korea. The film follows the ex-fighter pilot’s battle for survival to prevent the hijacking and save everyone onboard. He’s mortally wounded after he uses his body as a shield to protect passengers from an improvised bomb. Hijack 1971 is still considered one of the best South Korean airplane disaster movies.
Follow Us