5 Actors Who Were Born To Play Real-Life Figures Based on Looks and Presence

Pretty much during every awards season, there’s always that one actor who swears they were “born to play” a real-life figure. Nine times out of ten, it’s just PR stuff to get the juices flowing. But then again, it’s hard to look past the fact that some actors have actually put in performances to back up that claim.
These five actors didn’t just look and talk like the figures they portrayed. They took things several steps further by capturing the exact presence the person carried when they walked into a room. They did it so well that there were points where it felt like we were watching a documentary rather than a movie. Here’s who pulled it off, and the incredible lengths some of them went to do just that.
1. Daniel Day-Lewis as Abraham Lincoln – Lincoln (2012)
Regarding the portrayal of the 16th President of the United States of America, looking the part was relatively a cakewalk for Daniel Day-Lewis. He’s approximately six feet two inches tall with a build like a scarecrow that’s seen some things. So when he walked into a room, he already looked like he was folding himself into it, which is exactly how people described Lincoln. What he did better than anyone else was get the exact register of Lincoln’s voice. Given his larger-than-life personality, it’s easy to imagine that Honest Abe had a deep voice. But Day-Lewis read some historical records that claim that his voice was actually high-pitched and a little thin.
So, he ran with that version, even though it would’ve been so much easier to saunter down the deep route. He further spent a whole year mastering everything about the guy’s life, the jokes he told, his sadness, and even his way of walking. And then while filming, he stayed in character between takes. It’s a tidbit that some consider a bit extra, but anyone who’s watched Lincoln gets why it was necessary. There was nothing artificial about the performance.
2. Jamie Foxx as Ray Charles – Ray (2004)
One of the things Jamie Foxx had going for him on his journey to portray the musical icon that was Ray Charles was his ability to play the piano. But instead of resting on that ability, he went straight to the source to get firsthand insight. He hung out with the legend before he passed, just watching him. The way he moved his head, that raspy half-chuckle laugh he had, and how he answered questions without turning toward the person asking the question. Foxx even wore clouded contact lenses and prosthetics that sealed his eyes shut for the entire shoot, which meant navigating the set blind, bumping into things, and relying on his senses as Ray did. To top things off, Ray gave his blessing to the movie before he passed, which is the kind of approval money can’t buy in the movie industry.
3. Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer – Oppenheimer (2023)
Peaky Blinders fans already know the deal with Cillian Murphy. The guy naturally has this hollow, thousand-yard stare, and he didn’t need help looking like a man being eaten alive by his own thoughts. It would appear that Christopher Nolan knew that as well and promptly built large chunks of his three-hour masterpiece around Murphy’s face doing his thing. It was a bold move, but it paid off spectacularly. Murphy also had to lose a lot of weight to capture that chain-smoking physicist look that the real Oppenheimer had, and the process was a nightmare. He was reportedly living on one almond per day, but the look it gave him matches that “consumed by guilt” energy of the role. The result is a performance that’s all quiet dread, which is probably what the guy felt when that bomb went off.
4. Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury – Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
Rami Malek had to wear fake teeth to mirror Freddie Mercury‘s overbite, the same one he was always insecure about, but later said helped his singing voice. But the teeth were just the early steps. Malek spent a lot of time obsessing over Mercury’s life. He even worked with a movement coach to mimic Mercury’s specific stage moves, especially that July 1985 Live Aid performance where he had over 70,000 people eating out of the palm of his hand with a tambourine. Copying a rock star’s confidence is easy, at least for seasoned actors. But even a seasoned actor might struggle to get that dorky-turned-godlike strut that Mercury pulls off with ease. Not Malek. The American actor did his homework, and it showed.
5. Denzel Washington as Malcolm X – Malcolm X (1992)
Denzel Washington had the distinct advantage of having played Malcolm X on stage over a decade earlier in the 1981 off-Broadway play “When the Chickens Come Home to Roost,” years before Spike Lee tapped him to bring the icon to life in the 1992 movie. At that point, there was no need to start from scratch learning about the role; he’d already done the heavy lifting.
He just went deeper by watching every speech until the rhythm of Malcolm’s voice stopped being an impression and became muscle memory. He also reshaped his whole posture and walk to match Malcolm’s controlled, deliberate energy. There’s no big gimmick here, no weight loss or wild makeup. Just a lived-in performance that still hits makes people think they’re watching the real guy.
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