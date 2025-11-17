Criminally Brilliant 60 Peaky Blinders Quotes

Like the British series itself, Peaky Blinders quotes have become rather legendary. The reason is that the characters themselves have become cultural icons in a way. From Tommy Shelby to Alfie Solomons, the list of memorable characters with quotable lines is long and entertaining.

Since the show takes place after The Great War, the bleakness is shown through the characters’ spoken lines. This is especially seen when we take a closer look at the protagonist, Tommy Shelby.

Tommy Shelby quotes showcase how intelligent this PTSD-suffering character truly is. He has a more strategic view, emphasizing the need to strike when your enemy is at his lowest point. His words stand out among Peaky Blinders sayings and might help you to learn the slang British people are known for.

When it comes to the most iconic TV show quotes, it’s easy to say that the criminals of Birmingham have something to share. Oozing positivity, existentialism, and straight-up depression, we have compiled a list of gangster quotes the series is known for.

Strudel through the entries, and be sure to upvote the phrases you liked the most. Also, share your favorite moments from the series in the comments.

“Point that thing at my head… That’s where the trouble is…” – Arthur Shelby

“Whiskey is good proofing water. It tells you who’s real and who isn’t.” – Tommy Shelby

“I don’t pay for suits. My suits are on the house or the house burns down.” – Tommy Shelby

“This place is under new management, by order of the Peaky Blinders.” – Arthur Shelby

“Don’t f*ck with the Peaky Blinders.”  Polly Gray

“Who wants to be in heaven, eh? Who wants to be in heaven when you can be sending men to f***ing hell?” – Arthur Shelby

“I just put a bullet in his head… he looked at me the wrong way.” – Tommy Shelby

“Intelligence is a very valuable thing, innit, my friend. And usually, it comes far too f****** late.” –Alfie Solomons

“Oi! I’m a Shelby, too, you know. Put my f*cking film back on.” – Ada Shelby

“When you plan something well there’s no need to rush.” – Tommy Shelby

“Life is so much easier to deal with when you are dead.” – Alfie Solomons

“So close. So f*cking close… Oh, and there’s a woman, yeah… A woman who I love… And I got close. Nearly got f*cking everything!” – Tommy Shelby

“No fighting. No f****** fighting. No fighting. NO f****** FIGHTING!” – Tommy Shelby

“Men and their c**** never cease to amaze me.” – Polly Gray

“Every man, he craves certainty.” – Alfie Solomons

“Tell your boss what you saw here today. Tell him you don’t f*ck with the Peaky Blinders.” – Arthur Shelby

“The one who keeps causing you pain can never be your peace.” – Tommy Shelby

“I imagine being shot by a woman hurts the same as being shot by a man. Just bit more shameful.” – Tommy Shelby

“Today it will be me dead. Or you. But, whoever it is, he’ll wake up in hell tomorrow.” – Tommy Shelby

“Good taste is for people who can’t afford sapphires.” – Tommy Shelby

“Everyone’s a wh*re, Grace. We just sell different parts of ourselves.” – Tommy Shelby

“There’s no rest for me in this world. Perhaps in the next.” – Tommy Shelby

“This whole bloody enterprise was women’s business while you boys were away at war.” – Polly Gray

“I’m not a traitor to my class… I’m just an extreme example of what a working man can achieve.” – Tommy Shelby

“Even on holiday, even on top of a rocky mountain, he’ll be the same way he’s been since Polly died. No more Polly, no more whisky, no more Tommy.” – Lizzie Shelby

“You don’t get what you deserve, you get what you take.” – Lizzie Shelby

“Why should the boys have all the fun?” – Polly Gray

“It’s in our gypsy blood. We live somewhere between life and death, waiting to move on. And in the end, we accept it. We shake hands with devils and we walk past them.” – Polly Gray

“Sometimes death is a kindness.” – Tommy Shelby

“There is good in my heart, but these hands belong to the devil.” – Arthur Shelby

“Men always tell their troubles to a barmaid.” – Grace Burgess

“I’m emotional, I just don’t know what f***ing emotion it is.” – Arthur Shelby

“I know who I am, Linda. I know who I am and I’m all right with it. Finally, I can live with it.” – Arthur Shelby

“The one minute. The soldier’s minute. In a battle, that’s all you get. One minute of everything at once. And anything before is nothing. Everything after, nothing. Nothing in comparison to that one minute.” – Tommy Shelby

“She’s in the past. The past is not my concern. The future is no longer my concern, either.” – Tommy Shelby

“And what f*cking line am I supposed to have crossed?!” – Alfie Solomons

“May you be in heaven a full half-hour before the devil knows you’re dead.” – Grace Burgess

“They k*lled him. My son. They shot him and they put him on a f****** cross and he’s f****** dead.” – Aberama Gold

“And if we lift our heel off their necks now, they’ll just come at us.” – Tommy Shelby

“I will wear high heels so that you will hear my approach on the cobblestones, and you will have time to repent.” – Polly Gray

“I hear that you’ve got Italians, mate. You got a kestrel for them an’ all?” – Alfie Solomons

“You have to choose who you’re more afraid of. The Peaky Blinders at exactly 11.43, or Section D at some point in the future. If you make the wrong choice you won’t see 11.44.” – Tommy Shelby

“There’s only one thing that can blind a man as smart as you Tommy. Love.” – Polly Gray

“I know you like to be asked properly. Grace, can I have this dance?” – Tommy Shelby

“Grace, look at me. F*ck these people, eh. F*ck ‘em. I need you to be all right. I need you, Grace. I need you.” – Tommy Shelby

“Lies travel faster than the truth.” – Tommy Shelby

“No Catholic girl would enter a church and forget to make the sign of a cross.” – Tommy Shelby

“Her name is Charlotte, and Michael cannot breathe if he does not talk to her every two hours.” – Polly Gray

“Sometimes the women have to take over. Like in the war.” – Polly Gray

“When my judgement comes, I’ll be the one that’s laughing.” – Chester Campbell

“You strike when your enemy is weak.” – Tommy Shelby

“First a few words from the heart. My brother, Tommy helped me survive through some of the worst times. Even though the circumstances of their union was tragic.” – Arthur Shelby

“I’m an old man and my heart’s battered vessel, but within, there still beats a fluttering pulse of a dream.” – Arthur Shelby

“Sergeant Thorne, reporting for duty, sir.” – Freddie Thorne

“He’ll wake up. Granted he won’t have any teeth left, but he’ll be a wiser man for it.” – Alfie Solomons

“I heard you dress well Mr. Shelby. But now I see, not so well as me.” – Luca Changretta

“Beware the man with the bleeding heart tattoo, with ‘Maria’ written in red.” – Tommy Shelby

“No matter what it takes, no matter how many lies I have to tell, I will take revenge on Tommy Shelby.” – Michael Shelby

“My fury is a thing to behold.” – Chester Campbell

“Men like us, Mr. Shelby, will always be alone. And what love we get, we will have to pay for.” – Chester Campbell

