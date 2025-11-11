Cheap Cosplay Guy Strikes Again With Low-Cost Costumes From Household Objects

by

Creating a good cosplay costume can hit the wallet hard. Makeup, wigs, accessories – they don’t come for free. But sometimes, when you’re missing some much-needed DIY costume additions, but don’t want to spend a fortune on them, you just need to think outside of the box a bit. That’s what Thai cheap cosplay enthusiast Anucha “Cha” Saengchart, aka the guy behind “Lowcost Cosplay” does.

We’ve featured his “Lowcost Cosplay” Facebook page previously both in 2014 and 2015, and we couldn’t help but share his amazing costume ideas with you again. Featuring everything from toothpaste to straws to flour – his best cosplay costumes are so creative they’ll make you laugh! Keep on scrolling to take a look at his newest cosplay ideas and don’t forget to vote for your favorites.

More info: Facebook

#1 Ursula

#2 Titanic

#3 Durotan (World Of Warcraft)

#4 Low Cost Cosplay

#5 Low Cost Cosplay

#6 Tiger Mask

#7 Mowgli

#8 Gintoki Sakata

#9 Donald Duck

#10 Ice Cream

#11 Captain America

#12 Low Cost Cosplay

#13 Wolverine

#14 Lord Boros

#15 Mirana (warcraft)

#16 Ariel

#17 Ice Cream

#18 Bloody Roar

#19 Moriarty From Sid Story

#20 Tracer (overwatch)

#21 Low Cost Cosplay

#22 Reaper (overwatch)

#23 Facebook, Whats Up, Line, Instagram

#24 Songoku

#25 Symmetra (overwatch)

#26 Mercy (overwatch)

#27 Ice Cream

#28 Low Cost Cosplay

#29 Batman

#30 Cloud Strife

#31 Mei (overwatch)

#32 Low Cost Cosplay

#33 Tobi (naruto)

#34 Uefa Euro 2016

#35 Angemon (digimon)

#36 Samkok Junior

#37 Sakura

