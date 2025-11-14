Hey Pandas, What’s The Edgiest Thing You Have Said Or Heard? (Closed)

by

Share those edgy thoughts!

#1

God is dead. Woo!

#2

My sister talks in her sleep, and we share a room. In her sleep, I heard her saying, “You shall come in, but shall not hurt my family.”

#3

Mine is one I have said; “We are alone. There is nothing and no one watching over us. We are but microscopic organisms performing meaningless actions on the speck of dust that we call our home in the infinite desert that is the universe.“ Let me know what yours is below.

#4

Once I was walking to lunch at lunchtime at school and walked by this group of girls talking too a weird guy and he said and I quote, “ yea I got the product” they were only 16 and they were vaping.

