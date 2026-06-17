Holly Marie Combs: What Has The Charmed Alum Been Up To?

Before she became one of the most familiar faces on television, Holly Marie Combs started her journey to fame as a child performer. Growing up, her enchanting beauty drew attention, leading to gigs in print ads and commercials. Soon, she caught the acting bug and began with minor film roles. A few years into her acting career, Combs landed a main role on Picket Fences, earning critical acclaim for her portrayal of Kimberly Brock.
After appearing in several television movies, Holly Marie Combs got a lead role in Charmed as the middle sister, Piper Halliwell, in a family of witches. The role defined her career, and she’s still recognized for her performance on the hit show. From movies to television and reality TV, Combs has continued to explore new opportunities both on and off screen. She keeps an active presence on social media, where fans catch a glimpse of her life behind the cameras, especially on supporting causes close to her heart, like animal rights. We explore the life and career of the Charmed star and what she has been up to.
Holly Marie Combs’ Early Life and Education
Holly Marie Combs, of Irish descent, was born in San Diego, California, in the United States. Her mother had her when she was only 15, and her father was just 17. The young couple remained married for about two years before they split. Combs stayed with her mother in San Diego before they moved to New York City when she was seven, where she spent most of her formative years. During this time, her mom also tried pursuing an acting career of her own.
Growing up in New York City, Holly Marie Combs developed an interest in the arts and began honing her skills. She attended Beekman Hill Elementary and trained at the Professional Children’s School alongside several promising actors. She’s also trained as a professional scuba diver and got certified at 13.
Her Professional Screen Acting Career Began in 1985
Holly Marie Combs officially launched her acting career with a minor role in the 1985 romantic comedy film Walls of Glass. She played her first major role in Robert Greenwald‘s Sweet Hearts Dance (1988). Combs followed it up with another major role as Jenny Turner in Oliver Stone‘s Born on the Fourth of July (1989). Her other movie credits include New York Stories (1989) as Helena, Simple Men (1992) as Kim Fields, Dr. Giggles (1992) as Jennifer Campbell, and Chain of Desire (1989) as Diana Richards. Combs made a cameo appearance as a poker player in Ocean’s Eleven (2001).
On the small screen, Holly Marie Combs made her first appearance on two episodes of Guiding Light as Louisa Young and later played Denise Jones on its sister show, As the World Turns. At age 18, Combs got her first breakthrough when she joined the cast of Picket Fences in 1992 and played Kimberly Brock throughout the show’s four seasons. After appearing in several television movies, Combs landed the biggest role of her career, playing Piper Halliwell on The WB series Charmed. She played one of the leads until the show’s eight-season run wrapped up.
What Has Holly Marie Combs Been Up To Since Charmed?
@houseofhalliwell
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The popular supernatural drama made Holly Marie Combs a familiar face in Hollywood, more so than in her previous credits, and she has maintained that reputation long after the series ended. Combs was a fan favorite on Charmed and leveraged the fame to explore her craft as a producer. She was a producer on 90 episodes of Charmed and worked as an executive producer on projects such as Zack’s Life, Summer of Love, and Off the Map with Shannen & Holly. From 2012 to 2014, she produced three music videos by Radical Something.
Meanwhile, Combs didn’t leave acting entirely. She played a major role on Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars, portraying Ella Montgomery as a main cast member from seasons 1 to 3. She later appeared as a guest from seasons 4 to 7. She also guest-starred on Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 3, “Reunited” as Heidi Peterson. Combs ventured into reality television in 2014, appearing as a Blue Kitchen VIP guest on Hell’s Kitchen Season 12 Episode 6: “15 Chefs Compete.” Combs is currently doing more podcasts and less acting, with credits in The House of Halliwell podcast, which she co-hosts with Charmed alums Brian Krause (Leo) and Drew Fuller (Chris).
Holly Marie Combs Has Also Advanced In Her Personal Life
Beyond her entertainment career, Combs has embraced growth in her personal life. She married restaurateur Mike Ryan on September 17, 2019. This is her third marriage, which comes five years after her second divorce. Combs was first married to actor Bryan Travis Smith in 1993, and the marriage ended in a divorce in 1997. Her second marriage to David Donoho produced three sons before their divorce in 2011.
Additionally, Holly Marie Combs is focused on her advocacy work. She leverages her fame and strong social media presence to support causes she’s passionate about, including animal rights. As one of the most recognizable figures from the late ’90s and early 2000s TV era, Combs continues to keep her legacy fresh, proving that her journey goes far beyond Charmed.
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