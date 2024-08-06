‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Alum Kim Matula’s Big Screen Return: Exciting News for ‘Saturday Night’

At the start of this year, it was shared that former The Bold and the Beautiful star Kim Matula (ex-Hope) would be returning to the big screen in Sony Pictures’ Saturday Night. Now, it has been announced that the film has a release date. Matula shared a photo of a llama on social media, exclaiming, “It’s happening!”
For those unfamiliar with the show, Pierre the llama, who sadly passed away in March 2022, frequently appeared on the late-night live sketch comedy. Matula continued, “We have a release date! Saturday Night is coming to theatres 10-11-24!” Fans of the show will undoubtedly be excited to see this iconic element brought to life on the big screen.
A Special Release Date for the Film
The release date holds particular significance as October 11 marks the anniversary of the show’s premiere on NBC in 1975, originally hosted by the late George Carlin. Additionally, ahead of the film’s debut, Saturday Night Live will commence its 50th season on September 28. Matula will be portraying actress Jane Curtin, who played various roles on the show from 1975 to 1980.
The alignment of these dates adds an extra layer of excitement and nostalgia for fans. Matula’s anticipated return to the screen, particularly in a role with such historical significance, promises to be a highlight. This timely release, coinciding with Saturday Night Live‘s anniversary and new season, heightens the overall anticipation.
What to Expect from Saturday Night
What can audiences expect from the movie? The film, based on true events, captures the experiences of a group of young comedians and writers who revolutionized television. It will depict the events that unfolded 90 minutes before the show’s premiere in 1975, offering an intriguing behind-the-scenes look.
Saturday Night is more than just a movie; it’s a tribute to the legacy of Saturday Night Live, showcasing the groundbreaking moments that defined its early years. Matula’s portrayal of Jane Curtin will be central to the narrative, providing a unique perspective on the challenges and triumphs of this iconic show.
Support from Daytime Friends
Matula’s announcement has also excited her daytime drama peers. Jennifer Gareis (Donna) sent a stream of clapping emojis, showing her enthusiastic support. Additionally, Days of Our Lives stars Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) and Paul Telfer (Xander) both expressed their anticipation with comments like, “Can’t wait!” This overwhelming support from her colleagues highlights the close-knit nature of the soap opera community, where actors often celebrate each other’s successes.
The excitement from her peers reflects the strong bonds within the industry and underscores the mutual respect and admiration shared among actors. Matula’s move to a significant film role is not only a personal achievement but also a moment of pride for her friends and fans alike. This support from her colleagues amplifies the excitement surrounding her new project and showcases the unity within the daytime drama community.
Matula’s Career and Future Prospects
Kim Matula has journeyed from her days on The Bold and the Beautiful to her upcoming role in Saturday Night. Her transition from daytime television to a significant film role highlights her versatility and skill as an actress. Matula’s portrayal of Jane Curtin is expected to be a pivotal part of the film, blending both humor and depth to create a memorable character.
As Matula continues to broaden her career, her fans and colleagues eagerly await her next steps. Her ability to navigate different genres and platforms showcases her dedication and talent. The release of Saturday Night on October 11, 2024, marks a significant milestone for Matula, paving the way for an exciting new chapter in her career. Fans can look forward to a captivating performance that honors the legacy of Saturday Night Live and celebrates the rich history of television comedy.
