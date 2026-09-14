12 Best Peacock Original Series to Add to Your Watchlist

The best Peacock original series showcase just how far NBCUniversal’s streaming service has come since its launch on July 15, 2020. What began with a modest lineup has grown into a library filled with acclaimed dramas, sharp comedies, gripping true-crime stories, and inventive genre shows. Whether looking for an award-winning mystery or a fresh take on a familiar story, Peacock now offers something for nearly every kind of viewer.
While Netflix, Max, and Hulu still dominate much of the streaming conversation, Peacock has quietly built an impressive catalog of originals. Several of its shows have earned critical praise, while others have become fan favorites through strong performances and memorable storytelling. Based on overall quality, cultural impact, performances, and rewatch value, these are the best Peacock original series to add to your watchlist.
Dr. Death (2021–2023)
Medical dramas often celebrate heroic doctors, but Dr. Death explores the devastating consequences of medical malpractice. Each season adapts a real-life case involving physicians whose actions caused lasting harm to their patients. Joshua Jackson, Edgar Ramírez, Mandy Moore, Christian Slater, Alec Baldwin, and several other talented actors joined the anthology, elevating it with outstanding performances across its seasons. The careful attention to real events makes every episode both gripping and unsettling. Among the best Peacock original series, Dr. Death remains one of the platform’s most consistently compelling dramas.
The Resort (2022)
Mystery and romance blend effortlessly in The Resort, which follows a couple whose vacation leads them into an unsolved disappearance from many years earlier. William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti make an engaging pair whose relationship remains just as interesting as the central mystery. The series shifts comfortably between humor, emotion, and suspense. Its unpredictable narrative rewards patient audiences while maintaining a warm emotional core. Few streaming mysteries have balanced these elements as effectively.
Killing It (2022–2023)
Craig Robinson proves once again that he is one of television’s most naturally funny performers in Killing It. The comedy follows a struggling man who believes hunting invasive snakes could finally solve his financial problems. The unusual premise quickly develops into a clever satire about chasing the American Dream.
The series balances absurd humor with surprisingly heartfelt moments. Robinson’s likable performance keeps every episode grounded, while the supporting cast adds plenty of memorable laughs. Regarded as one of Peacock’s underrated gems, Killing It deserves far more attention than it has received.
A Friend of the Family (2022)
Inspired by shocking real events, A Friend of the Family tells the unbelievable story of Jan Broberg, whose family repeatedly fell victim to a manipulative family friend. The series explores how trust and psychological control allowed the crimes to continue for years. Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks, McKenna Grace, and Lio Tipton deliver excellent performances throughout the limited series. Instead of sensationalizing the story, the show carefully examines the emotional impact on everyone involved. It remains one of Peacock’s most compelling true-crime dramas.
Bel-Air (2022–2025)
Reimagining The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as a dramatic series sounded risky at first, but Bel-Air proved that the idea had real potential. Jabari Banks steps into Will Smith‘s iconic role while giving the character a fresh identity shaped by modern issues and deeper emotional conflicts. Bel-Air expands the relationships within the Banks family and explores themes that the original sitcom only briefly touched upon. Strong performances and polished production have helped Bel-Air build its own loyal audience. It stands as one of Peacock’s biggest success stories.
Based on a True Story (2023–2024)
True-crime obsession fuels the suspense in this dark comedy starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina. They play a married couple who see an opportunity to revive their struggling lives by launching a podcast connected to an active serial killer. The concept blends mystery, comedy, and social commentary into an entertaining package.
The show’s greatest strength is its chemistry between the two leads. It also pokes fun at society’s fascination with true-crime entertainment without losing sight of its suspenseful central mystery. Fans of unconventional thrillers should give this one a chance.
Mrs. Davis (2023)
Few streaming series are as imaginative as Mrs. Davis. Created by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof, the show follows a nun who sets out to destroy the world’s most powerful artificial intelligence. Betty Gilpin delivers a fearless performance that anchors the story even as it veers into increasingly bizarre territory. The series blends science fiction, comedy, action, and philosophy without ever feeling repetitive. It constantly challenges audiences’ expectations while exploring faith, technology, and human connection. Its originality alone makes it one of the platform’s most memorable exclusives.
Twisted Metal (2023–Present)
Video game adaptations have improved dramatically in recent years, and Twisted Metal continued the trend. Anthony Mackie stars as a wisecracking delivery driver navigating a dangerous post-apocalyptic America filled with ruthless gangs and eccentric survivors. Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, with Will Arnett providing the voice of Sweet Tooth, round out a memorable cast.
The show embraces the franchise’s chaotic spirit while building surprisingly engaging characters. Its blend of explosive action, dark comedy, and emotional moments creates an entertaining ride from start to finish. Rather than relying on nostalgia alone, it successfully expands the game’s world into a compelling television series.
Poker Face (2023–2025)
Natasha Lyonne shines as Charlie Cale, a drifter with an extraordinary ability to tell when someone is lying. Each episode presents a new mystery, paying tribute to classic detective shows while introducing fresh characters and clever twists. Charlie’s unique gift allows the series to reinvent the murder mystery format in creative ways.
Creator Rian Johnson fills every episode with sharp writing, memorable guest stars, and satisfying conclusions. Lyonne’s charismatic performance ties the entire series together, making Charlie one of television’s most appealing detectives. It’s easy to see why Poker Face became both a critical and commercial success.
Those About to Die (2024)
Ancient Rome has inspired countless television dramas, but Those About to Die takes viewers inside the brutal world of gladiatorial games and political intrigue. Anthony Hopkins leads the cast as Emperor Vespasian, bringing authority to a series filled with power struggles and spectacular arena battles. The show’s impressive production values help recreate the scale of the Roman Empire.
Although critics were divided on its storytelling, the series delivers enough action and visual spectacle to satisfy fans of historical epics. Its ambitious scope makes it one of Peacock’s biggest original productions to date. Viewers looking for large-scale historical entertainment will find plenty to enjoy here.
Long Bright River (2025)
Based on Liz Moore‘s bestselling novel, Long Bright River follows a Philadelphia police officer investigating murders while searching for her missing sister. Amanda Seyfried anchors the emotional drama with a restrained performance that captures both determination and vulnerability. Rather than relying solely on mystery, the series explores addiction, family, and community with sensitivity. Its thoughtful storytelling gives the crime investigation genuine emotional weight. The result is one of Peacock’s strongest dramatic offerings.
The Five-Star Weekend (2026)
Based on Elin Hilderbrand‘s bestselling novel, The Five-Star Weekend follows a successful food influencer whose life changes after a devastating personal loss. Hoping to reconnect with herself, she invites four women from different stages of her life to spend a weekend together at her Nantucket home. As old friendships are tested and long-buried secrets come to light, the gathering becomes far more complicated than anyone expected. With a character-driven story, emotional depth, and an acclaimed source novel, The Five-Star Weekend is one of Peacock’s standout original dramas in recent times. The series explores friendship, grief, forgiveness, and second chances through a talented ensemble cast.
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