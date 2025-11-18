Hey Pandas, Who’s Your Favorite Music Artist? (Closed)

My favorite artist is Jazmin Bean. What’s yours?
#1
The Strokes. Their music is so upbeat and fun, and it always puts me in a good mood!
#2
Linkin Park, Disturbed, Lady Gaga and P!nk
#3
i have a few:
Elton John, Bensen Boone, Dua Lipa, Livingston, Fall Out Boy, Bruno Mars, Wii.i.am, Micheal Jackson, and Queen.
#4
Olivia Rodrigo
#5
I like singers with a bit of a unique voice like, Chris Stapleton, Grace Slick and Steve Perry.
#6
Arctic Monkeys and Lovejoy are my top bands. Other than that i listen to a lot of random stuff
