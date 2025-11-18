Hey Pandas, Who’s Your Favorite Music Artist? (Closed)

by

My favorite artist is Jazmin Bean. What’s yours?

#1

The Strokes. Their music is so upbeat and fun, and it always puts me in a good mood!

#2

Linkin Park, Disturbed, Lady Gaga and P!nk

#3

i have a few:

Elton John, Bensen Boone, Dua Lipa, Livingston, Fall Out Boy, Bruno Mars, Wii.i.am, Micheal Jackson, and Queen.

#4

Olivia Rodrigo

#5

I like singers with a bit of a unique voice like, Chris Stapleton, Grace Slick and Steve Perry.

#6

Arctic Monkeys and Lovejoy are my top bands. Other than that i listen to a lot of random stuff

