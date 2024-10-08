Cristin Milioti’s Top Career Roles

American actress Cristin Milioti has had an extensive film, television, and theater career. Although she’s mostly known for her screen work, her stage performance in Once, a musical, earned her a Tony Award nomination. While she has a few upcoming projects in production, she last appeared in a movie in 2020.
With her screen debut in 2006, most of Cristin Milioti’s notable roles have been on television. While she hasn’t starred in any major project in the last few years, Milioti is back in the spotlight for portraying Sofia Falcone/The Hangman on HBO’s The Penguin limited series. Here’s a journey through Cristin Milioti’s top roles throughout her career.
The Wolf of Wall Street
Martin Scorsese’s epic biographical black comedy The Wolf of Wall Street currently stands as Cristin Milioti’s highest-grossing movie. Although she isn’t cast in a major role, her character is significant to Jordan Belfort’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) life changes at the start of the movie. Milioti plays Teresa Petrillo, Jordan Belfort’s first wife. Milioti’s character is depicted as a loving but increasingly troubled partner who struggles with Belfort’s descent into a life of excess and criminality. Teresa Petrillo and Jordan Belfort’s divorce highlighted the personal costs of his lavish lifestyle.
How I Met Your Mother
After the long-awaited “mother” reveal on CBS’s How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM), audiences were not disappointed to have Cristin Milioti play the character. The Tracy McConnell/The Mother made its first full reveal in the season 8 finale (“Something New”). Tracy McConnell is introduced as the mother of Ted Mosby’s (Josh Radnor) children. The character is central to the series’ narration and conclusion, providing the backstory and context for Ted’s journey throughout the show. Cristin Milioti appeared in 24 episodes of the show from May 13, 2013, to March 31, 2014. Due to the popularity and success of HIMYM, the role is one of Milioti’s most recognizable career roles.
Fargo
Cristin Milioti joined the FX anthology series Fargo in season 2. She was cast in a recurring role as Betsy Solverson. Her character is the wife of Patrick Wilson‘s Lou Solverson’s character. Betsy is also the mother of season 1’s central character, Molly Solverson (Allison Tolman). Milioti portrayed the character as brave and stoic. Betsy Solverson had terminal cancer while helping to raise their daughter. Her story arc added to Fargo season 2’s emotional depth. The character only appeared in season 2.
The Mindy Project
Cristin Milioti was among several guest stars on Mindy Kaling’s romantic comedy series The Mindy Project. Milioti joined the cast as Whitney, a Wall Street stockbroker. She dated Dr. Mindy Kuhel Lahiri’s colleague, Dr. Jeremiah “Jeremy” Reed (Ed Weeks). Although Milioti only appeared in 5 episodes of the show, her comically stoic portrayal of the character made it one of the memorable guest stars on The Mindy Project.
Palm Springs
After a three-year break from the big screen, Cristin Milioti returned to co-lead the sci-fi rom-com Palm Springs. Milioti played Sarah Wilder, Tala Anne Wilder’s (Camila Mendes) half-sister and cynical and reluctant maid of honor. Sarah is trapped in a time loop alongside Adam Samberg’s Nyles character. As the two characters repeatedly relive the same day, Sarah evolves from a frustrated and bitter person to seeking meaning to escape the loop. Palm Springs generally received positive reviews and has been the last feature-length movie in which Cristin Milioti starred.
Made for Love
Although the HBO Max series Made for Love was initially renewed for a second season in April 2022, it was canceled in June after Discovery, Inc. and WarnerMedia’s merger. In Made for Love, Cristin Milioti played the lead role of Hazel Green. Hazel was married to the controlling tech billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen). After she manages to escape their 10-year marriage, Hazel discovers her husband has implanted a high-tech tracking device in her brain. The series follows Hazel’s schemes to regain her freedom while dealing with the repercussions of her husband’s invasive surveillance.
The Resort
Peacock’s The Resort has been praised for his mystery plot and writing. Although greenlit for a second season, audiences await its premiere. Cristin Milioti co-led the series as Emma, a woman on a vacation with her husband, Noah (William Jackson Harper). Emma and Noah are vacationing in Mexico’s Mayan Riviera in the comedy mysteries series.
After finding evidence of two guest’s disappearance 15 years earlier, Emma becomes obsessed with solving the mystery. The 8-episode first season aired from July 28, 2022, to September 1, 2022. These Cristin Milioti roles paved the way for her casting in The Penguin, for which her performance has been fantastic.
