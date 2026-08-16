11 Famous Actors Who Have Never Appeared on Broadway

Broadway has long been considered one of the highest achievements in acting, yet not every Hollywood star has stepped onto its famous stages. While many film and television actors eventually test themselves before a live audience in New York, others have built remarkable careers without a single Broadway credit. Some have focused exclusively on screen work, while others have performed in regional theatre or London’s West End instead.
This makes their absence from Broadway all the more surprising. From Academy Award winners to action icons and comedy stars, these actors have achieved lasting success without appearing in a Broadway production. Whether they eventually make their stage debut remains to be seen. However, Broadway is one milestone they have yet to reach. Here are eleven famous actors who have never appeared on Broadway.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio has consistently ranked among Hollywood’s most respected actors since the early 1990s. His acclaimed performances in The Aviator, The Departed, The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Killers of the Flower Moon have earned widespread recognition, including an Academy Award for The Revenant. For an actor known for embracing demanding roles, Broadway remains unexplored territory. DiCaprio has never appeared in a Broadway production, making him one of the biggest Hollywood stars still waiting to make a New York stage debut.
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt has built one of modern Hollywood’s strongest filmographies through acclaimed performances in Fight Club, Moneyball, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He has also won Academy Awards as both an actor and producer. Interestingly, Pitt has helped produce Broadway productions through his company, Plan B Entertainment. However, he has never acted in a Broadway show himself.
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise has spent more than 40 years as one of Hollywood’s premier leading men. From Top Gun to the Mission: Impossible franchise, Cruise has become famous for performing many of his own stunts. Even with decades of acting experience, Tom Cruise has never appeared on Broadway. His career has stayed focused on the big screen rather than live theatre.
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson successfully reinvented himself after becoming one of professional wrestling’s biggest stars. He has since headlined blockbuster franchises, including Jumanji and Fast & Furious, while lending his voice to Disney’s Moana. Johnson has entertained live audiences throughout his wrestling career, but Broadway has never been part of his acting journey. His schedule has remained packed with film projects and business ventures.
Jackie Chan
Jackie Chan‘s unique blend of martial arts, comedy, and stunt work has earned him international acclaim. His influence stretches across decades of action cinema, with classics such as Police Story, Rush Hour, and Drunken Master. Despite his remarkable performing career, Chan has never taken on a Broadway role. His work has remained centred on film production across Asia and Hollywood.
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger transformed from a champion bodybuilder to a global movie star through franchises like The Terminator. He later balanced acting with a successful political career as Governor of California. Although he has worked across several industries, Broadway has never been part of his acting journey. Every major acting credit in his career has come from film or television.
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet rose to international fame with Titanic before establishing herself as one of Britain’s finest screen actors. She has won numerous awards for films such as The Reader, Steve Jobs, and Mare of Easttown. Although she trained as an actor from a young age, Winslet has never appeared on Broadway. Her career has been devoted almost entirely to film and television.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie has quickly established herself as both a leading actress and an influential producer. Her performances in I, Tonya, Bombshell, and Barbie have showcased her ability to handle demanding dramatic and comedic roles. Although she has worked across many genres, Robbie has never appeared on Broadway. Her acting career has remained firmly rooted in film.
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence became one of Hollywood’s biggest stars through The Hunger Games series before winning an Academy Award for Silver Linings Playbook. She remains one of the industry’s most recognisable performers. Despite her successful screen career, Lawrence has never appeared in a Broadway production. Like many of the others on the list, her acting career has been built almost exclusively around film.
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling has earned critical acclaim for films including La La Land, Drive, Blade Runner 2049, and Barbie. His performances often blend dramatic depth with effortless charisma. Although La La Land showcased his singing and dancing abilities, Gosling has never performed on Broadway. His experience in musical storytelling has been limited to film.
Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock has enjoyed one of Hollywood’s longest and most successful careers. From Speed and Miss Congeniality to The Blind Side and Gravity, Bullock has consistently attracted audiences across multiple genres. Despite decades as a leading actress, Bullock has never appeared on Broadway. Her work has also remained focused on film and occasional television projects. However, she appeared in an Off-Broadway play in the late 1980s.
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