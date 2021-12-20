Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shamita Shetty

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shamita Shetty

34 seconds ago

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty is a woman known all over the world for her talent. She’s been an actress for well over two decades, and she is more than a little talented. Her life has also given her the ability to go after other dreams she has, including a career as an interior designer. She is a woman not afraid of sharing her goals and hopes, and she is not a woman who is afraid of going after what she wants in life. She’s currently in the press for a few reasons, but it has her fans asking about her. Who is she? What’s she really like when she’s not on camera? And, we have those answers for you.

1. She is in Her 40s

This is also shocking to her fans. She is not a woman who looks as if she was born in 1979, but she was born on February 2, 1979. She is currently 42, but only for a few more months. She’ll celebrate her 43rd birthday in 2022, and we imagine she’s excited.

2. She is Indian

She was born in India. She was born in a place called Mangaolore, Kamataka, India. She grew up there with her mother, Sunanda, and her father, Surendra. She also has a sister, and her name is Shilpa. They were a close family when she was a child, and they are still close now.

3. Her Parents own a Company

Her parents are manufacturers. They both manufacture something called a tamper-proof water cap. This means that they make the caps that are used by pharmaceutical companies that allow them to package their drugs and sell them to people so they know that the drugs were not tampered with if the seal is broken in any capacity. It’s a big deal.

4. She Has a Famous Sister

Her sister, Shilpa Shetty, is a woman who is also famous. She’s an actress like her sister. It would seem talent runs in the family, and they both understand the importance of chasing their dreams and following their paths. It’s lovely that they get to share their lives in this special line of work, and that they understand one another entirely.

5. She is into Fashion

She’s a woman into fashion so much so that she went to college to study fashion. She did earn a fashion diploma in college, and she used it to help secure an internship with a major designer. She interned for Manish Malhotra, who also happened to see something in her that translated into her finding out she had what it took to become an actress.

6. She Has Several Degrees

During her college career, she did many things. This includes obtaining a degree in commerce, which she obtained while enrolled at Sydenham college. She also has a degree in fashion from a college in Mumbai called SNDT. She then decided she loved interior design so much she would pursue a career in that Central Saint Martins. She also attended the Inchbald School of Design in London. She’s been everywhere, and she’s done everything.

7. She Works with Major Brands

She and her also famous sister both worked with the brand Pantene for many years. Because of her fame and her reach, she’s also been associated with a few other brands. She’s worked with the shoe company Aldo as well as the auto manufacturer Audi. She’s done work with jewelry companies, and she’s worked with several other major brands.

8. She Designed a Club

When she realized her love for fashion design, she worked hard to land a job that she could work on. She was asked to design a club called Royalty, and she did a phenomenal job doing it. She was proud of her work, and she was clearly in the right line of work for herself.

9. She Has Loyal Fans

She is a woman who has fans who are among the most loyal and amazing around. She is someone who likes to spend her time focused on the greater good, and she is selfless, kind, and comes across as a genuinely good person. She is someone fans adore, and we think that her natural kindness shines through no matter what she does.

10. She Prefers Her Privacy

She’s been famous long enough to know that you have to focus on your privacy if you want to have a peaceful life, and that is what she does. She’s had a lot going on in her life, but she’s managed to make the most of what she’s been doing. She’s managed to do so without sharing all the personal details of her life, and it’s gone well for her.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Five of the Most Shocking Deaths on Ozark
10 Things You Didn’t Know About “Harlem” On Amazon Prime
Rick and Morty: Season 4 Episode 5 Review “Rattlestar Ricklactica”
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of Swan Song
Every Time Bill Gates Was Portrayed In A Film
Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Disney+ in December 2021
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shamita Shetty
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bianca Butti
Seven Actors and Comedians That Began at The Second City
The 20 Most Hated Anime Characters of All-Time
attack on titan final season
Ranking The Top 10 Attack on Titan Characters
The 10 Best Black Anime Characters of All-Time
The 10 Best Red Hair Anime Characters of All-Time
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Puts Players In The Detective’s Shoes