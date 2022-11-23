Did Vanessa Lachey’s Husband Insult Jessica Simpson?

Vanessa Lachey has led a charmed life. She celebrated her 42nd birthday on November 9, 2022; she’s married to her dream husband, she’s the mother of beautiful children, and she’s a successful actress. She’s also drop-dead gorgeous and one of the nicest, most relatable women in the entertainment industry. She’s married to Nick Lachey, a former member of the boy band 98 Degrees, and they are living their dream. Their marriage is long, their kids are cute, and she is the lead star in the hit show NCIS: Hawaii. This means she’s also living and working in Hawaii, which is not the worst place to work on location.
In fact, her life is so good right now that it’s all people want to talk about. It’s been years since she was compared to Jessica Simpson – her husband’s first wife – but we are back to hearing the names Vanessa Lachey and Jessica Simpson together again. Her husband recently made a comment about how good his marriage is, and fans are dragging Vanessa Lachey and Jessica Simpson together again. And we have to assume neither one of them is a big fan of being compared to the other.
What Did Nick Lachey Say About His Marriage to Vanessa Lachey that Has Fans Talking about Jessica Simpson Again?
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey are cohosting a dating show, and Nick Lachey made a rather innocuous comment about second marriages. While in the middle of a conversation with another man from the show who was previously married, Nick Lachey made a comment about second marriages. “Marriage is always better the second time,” he said. Those of us married to our first and only spouse may disagree. However, we also agree with those who are happily married to their second spouses.
The world is flipping out right now, wondering why he’s throwing shade at his ex-wife so many years after their own divorce was finalized, but we don’t see it as throwing shade. He was talking about marriage to another man, and both of them had been unsuccessfully married before. Of course, he would say marrying the second time is better. His second marriage is working. He’s got beautiful children. Even his ex is married to her second husband, and they’re the parents of beautiful children and living their own dream. Where is the shade?
How Does Vanessa Lachey Like Jessica Simpson’s Name Constantly Attached to Her Marriage?
We will not presume how she feels about constantly having her name linked to her husband’s ex-wife, but we will assume that neither Vanessa Lachey nor Jessica Simpson is a fan. Simpson married Lachey in 2002. They divorced in 2006. They did not have children. Vanessa and Nick married in 2011 and share three beautiful children. Jessica Simpson married Eric Johnson in 2014, and they share three beautiful kids.
At the end of the day, though, everyone has moved on with their lives. Lachey has always said he was blindsided by Simpson’s desire to divorce, and she claims their marriage was not nearly as happy as it looked in their short-lived reality show. Simpson came out later and said that despite being the one to initiate divorce, she was also very hurt that her ex-husband moved on so quickly. However, he penned a song called “What’s Left of Me,” that’s reportedly about his ex-wife, and he shot a music video for it the same year they divorced. Lo and behold, that’s where he met Vanessa Minnillo. She was the star of his music video, and they began dating.
Jessica Simpson Released Her Private Diaries in a Book
While Nick and Vanessa Lachey made a very conscious decision to put his first marriage, the media coverage, and the opinions of others behind them and focus only on one another, it has not been easy. It did get easier for a while after everyone was married and began having children. However, when Jessica Simpson decided to write a book and put forth the entries from her private journal into words for the entire world to read, it did not sit well with some. “So, Nick, you’re with another already? Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me. I’m saddened beyond belief. Alone in the dark, with no one to call my own,” she wrote in her book.
It’s unclear how the Lacheys felt about seeing things like that splashed across media outlets, but everyone is handling themselves well. It was how she felt, and she was entitled to those feelings. She discussed far more in her book, including opening up about being sexually abused by someone whose home she spent the night in more than once as a child to talking to her own daughter about sexual abuse and trauma.
The good news, though, is that the Lacheys are happy. Everything in their life is going well. They certainly are not perfect in any capacity, but they choose their happiness on a daily basis, and it works for them.