Jennifer Lawrence Sparks Fury After Revealing Why She Rehomed Her Pet After 9 Years

Jennifer Lawrence struck a nerve after she explained why she no longer wanted her pet dog living in the house with her.
The 35-year-old actress sent her Chihuahua to another home and said she wanted to wipe the entire canine species off the face of the Earth, leaving dog-lovers appalled.
“What a terrible person! She doesn’t deserve a dog!” one commented online.
Jennifer Lawrence recently attended a Q&A session following the screening of her new film Die My Love at 92nd Street Y in New York City on January 7.
The Hunger Games star said “dogs became so scary” to her after she began parenting her 3-year-old son, Cy, 3, and a second baby born in 2024, with husband Cooke Maroney.
As she addressed the crowd, Jennifer spoke about why she decided to rehome her pet Chihuahua named Princess Pippi Longstocking, whom she had adopted in 2017.
“She’s alive, she’s with my parents,” the actress said.
“She did not like New York. I lived on 1st and 67th just to be near the park for her,” she continued. “After I had a kid, dogs became so scary.”
The Silver Linings Playbook actress said she now sees dogs as a “threat” because one of them bit her son.
“My son’s going up to it and it’s almost like I don’t recognize dogs right now,” she shared. “I just see them as a threat. One of them bit my son, and that just made me want to obliterate every dog ever.”
Jennifer jokingly spoke about wanting to wipe away every single dog that comes her way.
“I’m just like, ‘I’m gonna take out you and your f***ing family. You and your friends. I’m gonna go to China and take care of your friends over there. Anyone who looks like you is de*d,’” she continued.
The Oscar winner said she’s now on Team Cat and is a pet parent to a feline named Fred.
“They’re so misunderstood,” she said about cats. “They are a**holes and people who don’t like that about cats aren’t getting that that is what is so funny.”
Speaking about her own cat, Jennifer said Fred often wanders into a room while she and her husband are watching television and “always makes it look like a coincidence” to find them in the same house.
Jennifer’s candid comments triggered a wave of backlash online, with one saying, “Ugh, she’s one of those.”
“Tells me a lot about her,” read one comment, while another said, “Dogs are not a danger to kids unless you haven’t trained the dog properly or teach the kids respect for the dog as well.”
“No excuse, have a dog until you have kids then discard the dog like it was never part of the family,” read one comment. “Plenty of women have dogs then babies and cope just fine even without being rich.”
“This is terrible,” another said. “A dog is a living being with feelings. Don’t get dogs if you plan to give them up. Don’t leave the child alone with the dog. This makes me see her in a bad light.”
“This has made me lose any respect for her,” one said. “If she had trained her dogs and kept them away from her son and her son away from them then there would not be an issue. If you were not willing to care for your dogs for life you should never have got them.”
Others defended Jennifer’s decision and said, “She’s an adult and makes her own decisions about her life. Nobody else’s opinion matters.”
“People will attack her for saying this but it’s true for a lot of people, your kids come first,” said another.
“Being a cautious mom is not a bad thing,” read another comment. “Nothing that could endanger my child is welcome in my home.”
