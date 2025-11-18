35 Hilarious Tweets Summarizing How Married Couples Spend Their Weekends Together

by

Tomorrow is Friday, which means the weekend is coming. My wife and I will finally send all the kids to grandma’s so we can wake up on Saturday morning, sip a cup of coffee, and finally do what we’ve been looking forward to all week. Yes, we plan to finally clean up the balcony.

In fact, your weekends as a married couple are often different from what they were when you were young, carefree, and full of energy. It’s not that they’ve become worse, they’re just… let’s call it ‘different.’ And this viral thread on X from numerous married couples, full of life-giving sarcasm, is exactly about such weekends.

More info: X

#1

Image source: milliondollrfam

#2

Image source: UncleDuke1969

#3

Image source: HenpeckedHal

#4

Image source: reallifemommy3

#5

Image source: HomeWithPeanut

#6

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#7

Image source: thedad

#8

Image source: kristabellerina

#9

Image source: thedad

#10

Image source: louise_mumford

#11

Image source: Parkerlawyer

#12

Image source: kristabellerina

#13

Image source: allholls

#14

Image source: TheCatWhisprer

#15

Image source: mom_tho

#16

Image source: simoncholland

#17

Image source: Wordesse

#18

Image source: notmythirdrodeo

#19

Image source: theheatherhogan

#20

Image source: hellotorifletch

#21

Image source: nikalamity

#22

Image source: sarcasticmommy4

#23

Image source: simoncholland

#24

Image source: thearibradford

#25

Image source: Six_Pack_Mom

#26

Image source: Chhapiness

#27

Image source: MumInBits

#28

Image source: notmythirdrodeo

#29

Image source: HomeWithPeanut

#30

Image source: mcdadstuff

#31

Image source: Manda_80sFanGrl

#32

Image source: Beagz

#33

Image source: raoulvilla

#34

Image source: mom_ontherocks

#35

Image source: ericamorecambe

