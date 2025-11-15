Ancient Deities And Mythological Creatures: 3D Models I Created With A Modern Twist (26 Pics)

I was thinking – what would it look like if the ancient Slavic gods were represented in Roman-style sculptures? So I created these 3D models and then added some modern attributes to their supernatural abilities (God and Goddess of thunder got a boom-stick).

Then I continued creating their Roman and Hellenic counterparts, and ancient Egyptian gods were next!

#1 Mars

#2 Persephone

#3 Morana

#4 Hades

#5 The Philosopher

#6 Medusa

#7 Vesna

#8 The Temple

#9 Devana

#10 Mermaid

#11 Perun Gromovnik

#12 Fallen Empire

#13 Satyr

#14 Lesovik

#15 Volos

#16 Alkonost

#17 Hathor

#18 Venus

#19 Perperuna

#20 Centurion

#21 Svetovid

#22 The Sphinx

#23 Cerberus

#24 Koshchei

#25 Chhinnamasta

#26 Rugevit

