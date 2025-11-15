Ancient Deities And Mythological Creatures: 3D Models I Created With A Modern Twist (26 Pics)

I was thinking – what would it look like if the ancient Slavic gods were represented in Roman-style sculptures? So I created these 3D models and then added some modern attributes to their supernatural abilities (God and Goddess of thunder got a boom-stick).
Then I continued creating their Roman and Hellenic counterparts, and ancient Egyptian gods were next!
#1 Mars
#2 Persephone
#3 Morana
#4 Hades
#5 The Philosopher
#6 Medusa
#7 Vesna
#8 The Temple
#9 Devana
#10 Mermaid
#11 Perun Gromovnik
#12 Fallen Empire
#13 Satyr
#14 Lesovik
#15 Volos
#16 Alkonost
#17 Hathor
#18 Venus
#19 Perperuna
#20 Centurion
#21 Svetovid
#22 The Sphinx
#23 Cerberus
#24 Koshchei
#25 Chhinnamasta
#26 Rugevit
