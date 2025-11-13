50 Interesting Comparison Images That Will Give You A Different Perspective

Perspective is a wonderful thing. Sometimes you can only truly appreciate something by making all the random thing comparisons with slightly altered parameters, for example of location, age, or time.
These cool photos, compiled by the helpful folk here at Bored Panda, gives the wonderful gift of perspective by doing precisely that. Side-By-Side comparisons of everything from astonishing pictures of before and after in the autumn time to technological advances in street lighting and size comparisons of unexpected things make for a fascinatingly fresh look at things you may have taken for granted. Scroll down below to check these interesting things out for yourself, and gain a newfound appreciation for the changes (or lack thereof) in our everyday lives!
#1 I Did A Half Face Comparison Of Myself And My Daughter Today, It’s Kind Of Freaky
Image source: Hazjohn
#2 First Day Of Primary School Vs. Last Day Of Teacher Training
Image source: mickoshea
#3 Last Week Vs. This Week
Image source: poob-eye
#4 4 Paintings Of The Same Sunflower By Each Of My 4 Children, All Painted At The Same Age Of 5
Image source: Exermuter
#5 On The Way To The Lake Vs. On The Way Home From The Lake
Image source: Aspen_Lou
#6 The Arctic 103 Years Ago Compared To Today
Image source: Sumit316
#7 Mums Vs. Dads
#8 When I Was Looking Through My Photos, I Realized I Unknowingly Took Two Pictures Of The Same Bull, 5 Years Apart, At A Ranch I Visit In Texas
Image source: heathwards
#9 1990 Vs. 2018
Image source: Gar1986
#10 Beginning Of Nap Vs. Full Sleep Mode
Image source: Tford89
#11 Liquor Store Parking Lot Vs. Laser Eye Surgery Parking Lot
Image source: Pirate_Redbeard, jim_diesel6
#12 Caught Someone Else’s Camera Flash When Taking This Photo Of Snow Falling At Ginzan Onsen
Image source: madforfeijoa
#13 A Candle Burning On Earth Compared To A Candle Burning In Microgravity On The International Space Station
Image source: NASA
#14 The Ceiling Tiles In The Da Nang Airport Smoking Section Vs. Non-Smoking Section
Image source: larebareblog
#15 Modern Tomato Vs. One Grown From 150-Year-Old Seeds
Image source: jambags
#16 98% Wolf Vs. 40% Wolf
Image source: yariandlycan
#17 Side By Side Comparison Of The Papal Thrones For Benedict XVI And Francis
Image source: CARVERitUP
#18 The Same Street, 71 Years Apart
Image source: StarBringerKai
#19 Bus For Comparison
Image source: YogiHD
#20 What Humans See Compared To What Birds See
Image source: tanzaniteflame
#21 The Price Of 12 Pieces Of Chalk At Target Vs My College Bookstore
Image source: Leahcimjs
#22 Nova Scotia Tides From The Same Deck 12 Hours Apart
Image source: Caddy2455
#23 My Dad And I Are A Great Reminder That Genetics Aren’t An Exact Science
Image source: SFRoussimoff
#24 Women Basketball Players Vs. Cheerleaders
Image source: Belairboy
#25 Elephants Foot Compared To Humans Foot
Image source: Euthy
#26 The Difference Between 31 And 21
Image source: melitini
#27 Easy To Forget How Big NBA Players Are – The Rock Is 6’5, 265 Pounds
Image source: TheRock
#28 Led Street Lamp Vs. Traditional Street Lamp
Image source: savemejebus0
#29 Michigan. The View At 9am Vs. 11am
Image source: BigBlackMan_
#30 Life In Utah. Yesterday Vs. Today
Image source: bird_law_101
#31 No Flash Vs. Flash
Image source: nessaleigh
#32 Girls’ Life Vs. Boys’ Life
Image source: MonkeyScales
#33 Two Very Different Valentine’s Day Nights, 12 Piece Of Fried Chicken & Whiskey Versus 12 Pink Tulips & Cupcakes
Image source: BolenWalker
#34 Comparison Of T. Rex And Emu Feet
Image source: Smoke_Me_When_i_Die
#35 Size Comparison: Titanic Vs. Modern Ship
Image source: oldsaltblog
#36 Michelin’s Biggest Tire Vs. Their Smallest Tire
Image source: alexeve77
#37 The Difference Between A Small Vs. Medium Orange Juice At Mcdonald’s
Image source: Henry_J
#38 Russia And Bangladesh’s Sizes Compared To Their Population
Image source: Indigoji
#39 Tiny Reporter Comparing Hands With NBA Player
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Crazy Weather In Lumberton: 3rd Of September Vs. 8th Of December
Image source: kevingoathead
#41 Data Comparison 1995 138.24 MB Vs 2018 128 GB
Image source: Bakorlam
#42 Paying $10 Vs. Paying $25 For Headshots
Image source: M0shka
#43 Polar Bear Paw Compared To Human Hands
Image source: chiefflerpynerps
#44 Seinnheiser Vs. Beats Headphones After Being Subjected To Comparable Activities And Length Of Use
Image source: Jtaimelafolie
#45 My Friend’s First Day Of Freshman Year Vs. Last
Image source: HappyCrona
#46 The Difference That Two Days Can Make In Minnesota
Image source: EthanGibbs
#47 First Three Game Of Thrones Books Vs. Same Books In Braille
Image source: GnarlyNancy
#48 Obama’s First State Of The Union Compared To His Last, Without The Skin Smoothing On His First Picture Or A Mid-Blink Picture On His Last To Make Him Look More Tired Older Than He Really Is
Image source: Rawtashk
#49 Berlin Vs. Berlin
Image source: stimps0n
#50 The Difference In Lighting Between My Sister’s Room Vs. My Room At The Exact Same Time Of Day
Image source: an-angry-bee
