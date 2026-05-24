Which Love on the Spectrum Season 3 Couples Are Still Together?

Love on the Spectrum Season 3 concluded with several couples finding their soulmates, or so they thought. The season featured participants made up of fan-favorites from previous seasons and two newbies, Madison Marilla and Pari Kim. Some of the season’s matchups, including Callie Truelove and Tanner Smith, didn’t take their relationship beyond the show. The pair parted as the season ended, just like Dani Bowman and Adan Correa.
Dani and Adan returned for the season, celebrating their first anniversary. Unfortunately, they broke up in the season’s final moments due to their misaligned beliefs on premarital sex. Adan wanted to hold on to his religious convictions, but Dani felt blindsided by his resolve to hold off all forms of physical intimacy until marriage. Enstranged since their breakup, Dani is now dating a police detective named Henry, while Adan is focusing on his education and career. What about the other couples?
Abby Romeo And David Isaacman
Status: Not Together
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The Season 1 couple returned in Season 3 to celebrate their third anniversary. In July 2025, they celebrated their fourth anniversary and yet again appeared in Love on the Spectrum Season 4, where Abby hinted at their plans to get married. Having dated for nearly five years, the pair became the show’s biggest success story. Unfortunately, The U.S. Sun reported that they broke up right after Season 4 premiered in April 2026.
Their families confirmed the split in a joint statement issued to PEOPLE. “Abby and David spent four and a half years together and truly value the time they shared and each other,” reads part of the statement. The former couple refrained from detailing the reason behind their breakup, but offered that “they want different things and have decided to go their separate ways.”
Georgie Harris And Connor Tomlinson
Status: Not Together
@netflix.reality.clips
Love on the Spectrum is BACK. #LOTS #LoveOnThespectrum
Connor Tomlinson returned from Season 2 eager to find the love of his life. He found Georgie Harris and was completely smitten! They went on dates, had their first kiss, and took the relationship to the real world. After Love on the Spectrum Season 3 premiered, Harris took to Instagram to share an update on their relationship. “I am happy to finally be able to say that Connor and I are still together and having a great time,” she wrote. That was in April 2025.
After Season 4 was released a year later, Harris provided another update that confirmed she’s no longer together with Connor. She shared a photo slide on Instagram, introducing fans to her new partner, Luke Cardon. The post came with a write-up that, in part, reads, “…We have been dating for a while… Luke has Williams Syndrome. [He] was my friend for 3 years prior and matches my energy…”
Madison Marilla And Tyler White
Status: Still Together
The Love on the Spectrum Season 3 fan-favorites are taking their beautiful relationship to the next level. Madison and Tyler briefly appeared on Season 4 to discuss their journey and plans. They are getting married, and Madison has moved to Florida to be closer to Tyler. On April 8, 2026, she took to Instagram to reflect on how far they’ve come, disclosing that Tyler proposed in July 2025. “I still can’t believe it, last July 15th on our anniversary, Tyler asked me to marry him,” she wrote. “It was a very easy yes. It has been the hardest secret ever to keep, and let the wedding planning begin!”
James B. Jones And Shelley Wolfee
Status: Still Together
@shelleywolfee
Happy Easter everyone, and thank you, very much, for watching Season 4 of Love on the spectrum! We had a great time filming it, so we hope that you enjoyed watching it. #loveonthespectrum #jamesandshelley @jamesbjonesofficial
James B. Jones didn’t find a suitable partner during speed dating, but viewers learned he had been talking to a woman he met online, whom he invited to his bonfire birthday party in episode 6. James and Shelley Wolfee kissed at the end of the party and officially became lovers. Their relationship has been waxing strong since then. They’ve bought a home and are now living together. In a recent update on their romance, Shelley told Netflix’s Tudum she’s grateful they found each other. “We are both very excited about what lies ahead, and about the many years that we will share together.”
Pari Kim And Tina Zhu Xi Caruso
Status: Still Together
@netflix.reality.clips
Pari and Tina have a conversation about masking #LoveOnTheSpectrum
Opting to date only women, Pari Kim fulfilled her longing to kiss a girl after bonding with Tina Zhu Xi Caruso. The pair left the show as a couple, and they are still in love. After Season 4 was released, Tina confirmed that she and Pari are still together. “Almost 2 years, Pari and I are still dating,” she wrote on Instagram. “We even make a cameo on Season 4… Can’t wait for you all to see us in our cameo because autistic people can be gay and queer.” Check out why all Married At First Sight Season 19 couples are now divorced.
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