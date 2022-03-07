10 Things You Didn’t Know about Natasha Bassett

She might not be Britney Spears, but she did play her on television. Natasha Bassett is the young actress who portrayed the infamous star whose entire life has been lived too much in the public eye, and the world loved her for it. She was the Lifetime biopic Britney, and now she’s in the headlines for a few other things. Well, for one other thing; she appears to be the newest lady love of billionaire Elon Musk, the man behind Tesla. Her name is everywhere right now, and if you did not know it before, you will certainly know it now. Here’s everything you need to know.
1. She is Young – Maybe
She was born on December 29, 1997, which means she only just celebrated her 24th birthday, per Wikipedia. Bassett was born and raised in Sydney, Australia. She was there until she was 19. She was part of her own high school acting courses and drama productions, and she knew she’d be part of the entertainment industry. However, we should also point out that other sources say she’s 27 rather than 24 and yet another source calls her a woman of 29, so we are equally confused.
2. She Came to New York as a Teen
When she turned 19, she began making her future dreams a reality. She came to New York from Sydney, and she began working to see if she could make her dreams come true. She’s only been here for five years, but she’s already doing big things.
3. She Was Terrified to Play Britney
When she landed the role of Spears in “Britney Ever After,” she called it petrifying. She grew up with Britney in her life as an idol despite the fact that she would have been exceptionally young when Spears was making her mark on the industry. She loved it, and she was so excited to play someone she admired and respected her entire life.
4. She’s Very Private
She might have a public career, but she appears to be a very private young woman. She does not discuss her personal life, and she’s not sharing any intimate details of her possible new relationship with her alleged new boyfriend, Musk.
5. There’s an Age Difference
She is reportedly somewhere between the ages of 24 and 29, which is one thing, but Musk is 50. Additionally, he also has children who are closer to Bassett’s age than even he is. He and his first wife share twins who are 18. In fact, he is the father of many kids, including his twins, a set of triplets who are 16, and a 1-year-old with his most recent ex.
6. She’s Allegedly Been Dating Him a Few Months
Though neither of them has said a word about their relationship to anyone else, there are some who are reportedly close to Musk saying that these two have been dating for only a few months – and that it’s already serious. They apparently spend ample time together, and they are enjoying this time.
7. She’s Starring in Another Biopic
If being Britney wasn’t enough for her, now she also gets to play the role of Dixie Locke in the upcoming Elvis biopic. Locke was a girlfriend of Elvis’ at some point in his life, and she’s excited to take on this role and see what she and the rest of the people working on this project can accomplish.
8. She is Talented
She’s an actress who can do anything. She’s already shown the world with her previous roles how good she is when she is in character, and she is going to continue to do that. Her new role in the Elvis biopic might not be the leading role she played when she was Britney, but this is not a big deal. She is doing what she’s set to do, and she will make this character come to life and show the world this important story with all her talent.
9. She’s Close to Her Family
She might not speak of them much because of her desire to maintain as much privacy as she can, but she is reportedly very close to her family. She is someone who values family above all else, and that is a wonderful thing. It’s also something that insiders are saying Musk loves about her.
10. Musk Reportedly Finds Her Intelligent
The same source who is allegedly close to the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is also sharing with the press that he calls Bassett intelligent and that she has a wonderful mind. They also apparently have very similar views and beliefs, and they are also reportedly sporting incredible chemistry.