Every Time Elon Musk Appeared In A Movie Or Television Show

Born and raised in Pretoria, South Africa, Elon Musk moved to Canada when he was seventeen, prior to making a move to the United States. In 1995, he was set to attend Stanford University but made the choice to pursue business instead. Through the years, Musk has been credited with growing multi-million dollar businesses including Zip2, PayPal, Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company, to name but a few. As of 2022, Forbes places Musk’s net worth at $244 billion, making him the world’s wealthiest entrepreneur. Given his influence, Musk has stirred conversations both on mainstream platforms and social media, and continues to appear and be referenced in the world of film and television.
1. ‘ Iron Man 2’
In 2010, Elon Musk made a brief cameo in Iron Man 2. In the scene, Tony Stark ( Robert Downey Jr.) makes his way into an event in the company of Pepper Potts ( Gwyneth Paltrow). “ Whatever happens in the next twenty minutes, just go with it,” He tells her. Stark immediately catches the attention of a photographer and proceeds to tell Potts to smile for the camera. When Stark is told he has a dinner scheduled for nine-thirty, he says he will show up at eleven. Pepper is the first one to spot Elon Musk and goes on to greet him. Stark follows suit and salutes Elon Musk briefly, while the latter tells him he’s got an idea for an electric jet.
2. ‘Why Him?’
In the 2016 film Why Him? Elon Musk had a brief encounter with Ned Fleming ( Bryan Cranston), who was waiting to have a drink. In the scene, Fleming tells the bartender he is from Michigan, only for him to be interrupted by the voice of Elon Musk, who asks whether he is in the car business. Elon introduces himself by name, much to the surprise of Ned. “ Elon Musk? Tesla Elon Musk?” Ned asks. After confirming that it is indeed the Elon Musk, the Tesla founder proceeds to ask him how he knows Laird Mayhew ( James Franco). “He’s dating my daughter,” Ned says, referring to Stephanie Fleming ( Zoey Francis Thompson Deutch). Without so much as a word, Musk walks away as if he does not want to be involved. “ Uh-Oh, Nice talking to you,” Musk says.
3. ‘The Big Bang Theory’
On The Big Bang Theory, Elon Musk nearly gave Howard Wolowitz ( Simon Helberg) a heart attack. Wolowitz was helping with Thanksgiving dinner at a shelter when Musk showed up. “ What are you…doing here?” A shaken Wolowitz asked, to which Musk replied that he was washing dishes. He was on the turkey line but happened to be demoted for being too generous with the gravy. “ What an honor to meet you. I’m such a fan…Tesla and SpaceX, all your companies.” Howard declared. He was completely star-struck, going as far as saying he wanted Musk to adopt him. As soon as Elon asked Wolowitz whether he’d get back to space, he thought that was a job offer. Elon offered to stay in touch instead.
4. ‘Young Sheldon’
Sheldon Cooper isn’t always one to mince his words. This was proven when a NASA engineer paid a visit to his class. Sheldon had an idea about VTVL technology, but the NASA engineer wasn’t buying it. He tried to prove him wrong and went to great extents to do it. Sheldon required a computer to do his calculations, and when he sent them to NASA, the space facility was mute. George ( Montana Jordan) drove the family to the Johnson Space Centre in support of Sheldon. During the visit, they discovered that Sheldon was in fact ahead of his time because his ideas could not be implemented then. Years later, a successful space mission happened, and Elon Musk happened to be reading from Sheldon’s notes.
5. ‘Saturday Night Live’
As a host on Saturday Night Live, Elon Musk comes in third after comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock as far as viewership is concerned. During his monologue, Musk, whose followers had shown out in large numbers, revealed he was the first person with Asperger’s to host SNL. He emphasized his belief in renewable energy and visions for the future, which he termed as ‘exciting goals’. Musk further dug into his online presence, particularly on Twitter where he happens to have the most impact. His tweets, he said, could be anything between the future of space and “ 69 days after 420 again, haha.” On how his brain works, Musk said, “ I know I sometimes say or post strange things, but that’s just how my brain works.”
6. ‘The Simpsons’
While he did not physically appear on The Simpsons, Elon Musk was referenced on an episode of the show. Homer ( Dan Castellaneta) happened to have a not-too-great encounter with a troublesome bald eagle. When he eventually caught it and was ready to dispose it ( the oven had been preheated by Marge), he chose to free it at the insistence of Lisa ( Yeardley Smith).“ Or maybe we can nurse him back to health and set it free in the wild,” Lisa persuaded. No sooner had Homer released the bird, than it was consumed by fire from a rocket. As the Rocket came to a halt, Elon Musk emerged from it. Lisa called him the greatest living inventor, prompting Homer to bow down to ‘the man who put wheels on luggage.” Musk was on a mission to travel the country in his spaceship, looking for inspiration.
7. ‘Rick And Morty’
Just like the real-life Elon Musk is a master of invention, on Rick and Morty, a variant of the real-life Elon Musk came to life. His name: Elon Tusk. Elon Tusk was thought to be a less authoritative version of Elon Musk, whose signature tusks birthed the company, Tuskla. “ This is a team operation, and regular Elon can be a little bit controlling,” Rick ( Justin Rolland) said of the real-life Elon Musk. Rick needed Elon Tusk to be part of a non-plan. In Rick’s eyes, a blueprint was a complete waste of time, and whatever mission he needed had to start randomly. He chose a random team that included a blacksmith and proceeded to “wait until we’re not ready.” His mission ended with Elon being pushed back to his reality.