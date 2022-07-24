Season 24 of Big Brother has gotten off to an interesting start and the latest group of House Guests are already making their mark. Among the group is 32-year-old Brittany Hoopes and she made quite the impression on reviewers. It’s clear that Brittany is willing to do whatever it takes to become the show’s next winner, and she isn’t ashamed of that fact. If all goes according to her plan, she’ll be leaving the Big Brother house nearly $1 million richer. However, there’s always a chance that her strategy doesn’t work and she joins the long list of people who leave the show full of disappointment. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Brittany Hoopes.
1. She Is Originally from Texas
Brittany is a Texas native and has lived in different areas throughout the state. She currently resides in the Austin area but we weren’t able to find out which city she is originally from. Although she is very proud of her Lone Star roots, Brittany has also lived in other parts of the United States.
2. Big Brother Is Her First TV Appearance
As reality TV continues to become more popular, it’s increasingly common to see people make their way through several shows. However, Big Brother is Brittany’s first time doing any kind of TV show. Now that she’s gotten her foot in the door, she may decide to take advantage of other opportunities in the future.
3. She Likes to Travel
In addition to having lived in different parts of Texas and other parts of the world, Brittany has also gotten the chance to do a good amount of traveling. Not only has she traveled throughout the United States, but she has also been able to visit other countries.
4. She Is Married
True love is one thing that lots of people hope to find during their lifetime. Fortunately for Brittany, she has already found it. She has been happily married since 2017 and her husband is a strong supporter of her being on Big Brother. As far as we know, the couple does not have any children.
5. She Enjoys Taking Pictures
Brittany may be spending a lot of time in front of the camera these days, but she also likes to step behind it. Brittany loves spending time out in nature and she also enjoys snapping photos of her adventures. She has a great eye for capturing beautiful moments and she often shares the pictures she takes on Instagram.
6. She Started a Notebook for Her Big Brother Strategy
Anyone who knows anything about Big Brother knows that strategy is a very important part of the game. This is something that Brittany takes very seriously. According to Fandom, Brittany said, “My husband and I talked about the game and what my strategy would be. And I mean, I’ve been putting together a notebook full of 40+ pages of different things that I want to try out in the house.”
7. She Loves Educating Others
Brittany has been working as a hypnotherapist for the last several years. Not only is she passionate about helping people, but she likes to educate them as well. She has a highlight section on her Instagram profile dedicated to sharing helpful information on hypnotism.
8. She Likes Her Privacy
As mentioned earlier, Big Brother isn’t the kind of show that pries into people’s personal lives. As a result, it’s pretty common for people who like their privacy to be interested in joining the cast. Brittany is one of those people. Even though Brittany is very active on Instagram, she doesn’t post a lot of information about her personal life.
9. She Is a Huge Big Brother Fan
Being on Big Brother is an exciting opportunity for Brittany in more ways than one. On top of the chance to be on TV and compete for a huge cash prize, Brittany is also living the dream of every diehard Big Brother fan. Fandom reports that Brittany referred to herself as a Big Brother “super fan” and mentioned that she has watched every season.
10. She Likes to Talk
Being talkative is sometimes seen as a negative quality, but it’s one that Brittany is proud to possess. She is very open about the fact that she is a talkative person and she is excited about the chance to get to talk to all of the other House Guests. Hopefully, however, the fact that she loves to talk doesn’t end up backfiring. After all, most of us are probably pretty familiar with the phrase “loose lips sink ships”.