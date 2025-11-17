“Yes, But”: 35 Illustrations That Depict Our Society’s Contradictions (New Pics)

We at Bored Panda can never get tired of Anton Gudim’s thought-provoking comics, hence we would like to share his newest work in the “YES, BUT” series.

Although this Moscow-based illustrator is best known for his commentary on our society from the main account, his side project “YES, BUT” is gaining popularity fast. Gudim’s two-panel comics capture our human contradictions so perfectly that his fans decided to get in on the fun. So, if you will ever come across any real-life contradictions, feel free to share them with this artist, and maybe your find will be featured in the “YES, BUT” account stories.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | gudim.threadless.com | patreon.com

#1

Image source: _yes_but

#2

Image source: _yes_but

#3

Image source: _yes_but

#4

Image source: _yes_but

#5

Image source: _yes_but

#6

Image source: _yes_but

#7

Image source: _yes_but

#8

Image source: _yes_but

#9

Image source: _yes_but

#10

Image source: _yes_but

#11

Image source: _yes_but

#12

Image source: _yes_but

#13

Image source: _yes_but

#14

Image source: _yes_but

#15

Image source: _yes_but

#16

Image source: _yes_but

#17

Image source: _yes_but

#18

Image source: _yes_but

#19

Image source: _yes_but

#20

Image source: _yes_but

#21

Image source: _yes_but

#22

Image source: _yes_but

#23

Image source: _yes_but

#24

Image source: _yes_but

#25

Image source: _yes_but

#26

Image source: _yes_but

#27

Image source: _yes_but

#28

Image source: _yes_but

#29

Image source: _yes_but

#30

Image source: _yes_but

#31

Image source: _yes_but

#32

Image source: _yes_but

#33

Image source: _yes_but

#34

Image source: _yes_but

#35

Image source: _yes_but

