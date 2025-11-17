“Yes, But”: 35 Illustrations That Depict Our Society’s Contradictions (New Pics)

We at Bored Panda can never get tired of Anton Gudim’s thought-provoking comics, hence we would like to share his newest work in the “YES, BUT” series.
Although this Moscow-based illustrator is best known for his commentary on our society from the main account, his side project “YES, BUT” is gaining popularity fast. Gudim’s two-panel comics capture our human contradictions so perfectly that his fans decided to get in on the fun. So, if you will ever come across any real-life contradictions, feel free to share them with this artist, and maybe your find will be featured in the “YES, BUT” account stories.
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | gudim.threadless.com | patreon.com
#1
Image source: _yes_but
#2
Image source: _yes_but
#3
Image source: _yes_but
#4
Image source: _yes_but
#5
Image source: _yes_but
#6
Image source: _yes_but
#7
Image source: _yes_but
#8
Image source: _yes_but
#9
Image source: _yes_but
#10
Image source: _yes_but
#11
Image source: _yes_but
#12
Image source: _yes_but
#13
Image source: _yes_but
#14
Image source: _yes_but
#15
Image source: _yes_but
#16
Image source: _yes_but
#17
Image source: _yes_but
#18
Image source: _yes_but
#19
Image source: _yes_but
#20
Image source: _yes_but
#21
Image source: _yes_but
#22
Image source: _yes_but
#23
Image source: _yes_but
#24
Image source: _yes_but
#25
Image source: _yes_but
#26
Image source: _yes_but
#27
Image source: _yes_but
#28
Image source: _yes_but
#29
Image source: _yes_but
#30
Image source: _yes_but
#31
Image source: _yes_but
#32
Image source: _yes_but
#33
Image source: _yes_but
#34
Image source: _yes_but
#35
Image source: _yes_but
