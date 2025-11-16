Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

by

Anton Gudim is a person that needs no introduction. His thought-provoking and perceptive illustrations are already very well-known to people from all over the world! The artist gained popularity with simplistic and recognizable comics depicting contradictory situations or absurdity of everyday life.

Besides Anton’s quirky comics, the “YES, BUT” illustrations are very welcomed by his fans and, we believe, our Pandas as well. That’s why it is already the 6th article on Bored Panda showcasing Anton’s newest creations!

Scroll down for some captivating work!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | patreon.com | gudim.threadless.com

#1

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#2

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#3

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#4

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#5

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#6

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#7

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#8

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#9

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#10

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#11

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#12

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#13

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#14

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#15

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#16

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#17

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#18

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#19

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#20

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#21

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#22

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#23

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#24

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#25

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#26

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#27

Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dexter 5.11 “Hop a Freighter” Recap
3 min read
Dec, 7, 2010
HBO ‘Chernobyl’ Creator Calls Out Influencers After These Pictures
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
My Two Cats Have Different Personalities But Share A Special Bond
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Create Glittery Indoor Footwear From Wool And Call It My Job
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Adam Savage’s One Day Builds: Blade Runner 2049 Binoculars
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2018
I Quit My High-Paying Office Job To Start Painting (10 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.