10 U.S. Presidents Before And After Their Terms In Office

Running one of the largest, most prosperous and most powerful nations in the world as the President of the United States is a stressful task, and these photos will show what sort of effect that stress can have on a person’s health in before and after pictures.

The majority of the U.S. presidents pictured here spent about eight years in the presidency, so one could argue that they would have aged one way or another. The stress of their work, however – even for those who spent only 4 or fewer years in office, such as the case of John F. Kennedy – definitely speeds up the natural aging process.

The four years of Abraham Lincoln’s presidency, the most tumultuous in America’s history as a nation, left an especially noticeable mark on the beleaguered president, and this may have been exacerbated by certain potential medical conditions as well. Being the president or prime minister of any country can be a stressful experience.

The list of presidents that we’ve found pictures of prior and at the end of their presidency is not so long, so if you have a president before-and-after photo of your country, please submit it below!

(h/t: huffpost)

George W. Bush 2001/2008

Abraham Lincoln 1861/1865

Bill Clinton 1993/2001

John F. Kennedy 1961/1963

Franklin D. Roosevelt 1933/1945

Ronald Reagan 1981/1989

Harry S. Truman 1945/1953

Dwight D. Eisenhower 1953/1961

Richard Nixon 1969/1973

Barack Obama 2008/2014

