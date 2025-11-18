50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

by

We’re well into spooky season, pandas. The leaves are falling, the pumpkins are begging to be carved, and the nights are getting longer and cooler. So if you’re looking for ways to turn your humble abode into a haunted house, you’ve come to the right place!

We took a trip to the Halloween Decorations and DIY Facebook page and gathered some of their most impressive pics down below. From creepy yard signs to gory garden decor, enjoy scrolling through these spooky photos. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Kristen Stafford of the Halloween Art and Travel Podcast, and be sure to upvote the pics that inspire you to go all out this Halloween!

#1 Simple But Effective Halloween Decor

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: facebook.com

#2 My Wife Was Kind Enough To Let Me Paint Her New 12ft Skeleton With The Colors Chosen By Our Daughter

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Stephen Kesler

#3 My Witch House From Last Halloween

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Carla White Baynar

#4 My Apartment Complex Is Hosting A Decorate Your Door For Halloween Contest. I Went With Beetlejuice

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Nathalie Arroyo-Perez

#5 10 Ft Spider Silhouette I Made For Our Garage Door!

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Nicole Nicole

#6 I Wanted To Share The Pumpkin Arch I Built This Year

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Kimber Grobman

#7 We Are Under A Burn Ban And I Had Made These Refractory Skulls Hoping To Use Them In My Fire Pit. So, I Made A Faux Fire That Turned Out Pretty Realistic!

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Pat Fultz

#8 Some Of The Bottles And Jars I Have Painted Over The Years

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: facebook.com

#9 My Attempt At The Chicken Wire Ghost.. For The Simplicity In Appearance, She Was Extremely Hard!

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Denise Steven

#10 Made My Hell Pallet

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Alarna Love

#11 Over In Cheshire UK Halloween Decorating Is Nowhere Near As Popular Here As It Is Over In 🇺🇸 But We Do Our Best!

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Toby Whittle

#12 Utilizing 50 Plastic Roaches From Amazon Creates An Ideal Frightening Experience In Our Guest Bathroom

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Lonnie Noble

#13 My Little Halloween, 🎃

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Denise Steven

#14 All Credits Go To The Original Author And Creator Of This Hanging Creature. We Loved It Do Much, We Created One For Our Home During The Celebration Of Halloween In Our Town

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Corine Ranshuijsen

#15 Oogie Boogie. This Was Easy And Fun To Make And It Looks So Cool At Night!

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Mathew Zapata

#16 Count Chocula And Nosferatu

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Tom Taggart

#17 Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Bobby Turner

#18 Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Paul Holster

#19 Local Scarecrow Contest, Although I Didn’t Place, It Was Fun To Build

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Mike Gangwer

#20 Spent The Last Few Weeks Making These Out Of Plastic Pumpkins From Michael’s And Foam Clay

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Lonnie Noble

#21 My Witches Cauldron Project Turned Out Pretty Good! 💚🧙‍♀️ 🔥

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Laurie Rued

#22 Infinity Well…

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Ailin Lojo

#23 Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Paul Holster

#24 My Version Of Father Time

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Becky Luttrell

#25 Spider Cronuts 🕷️

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: De Knutsel Zusjes

#26 But I’m Such A Halloween Freak That I Always Decorate My House. I’m The Only One In The Street

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Annelies Zwarts

#27 Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Denise Fensterer

#28 Some Of Our Skeleton Scenes!

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Kim Watkins Carter

#29 What To Do On A Sunday Afternoon, Make Spider Egg Sacs

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Marygayle Browning

#30 I Made This Today With A Frame I Had In The Garage And Stuff From Family Dollar, What Do You Think?

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Kristen Brendel

#31 Skeleton Pic I Made From An Old Frame

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Bridget M. Chandler

#32 Hubby And I Made A Tree This Year. I Love It!!

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Jennifer Niehoff

#33 DIY

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Nancy DV

#34 Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Marie Birbeck

#35 Our Haunted Mansion Theme Last Halloween

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Ondrea Kelly

#36 Wanted To Make A Jack In The Box For Our Carnevil Themed Halloween Party This Year But Made A Jill In The Box Instead And Here She Is!

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Teagan Hill

#37 I Have Always Loved Decorating For Halloween. 🎃

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Robyn Butler Townsend

#38 We Carved All The Crafting Pumpkins, Just About 6 Are Store Bought

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Jazmyn Bustamante Salinas

#39 Not Nearly As Incredible As My Halloween Loving Friends In The Us But I Love Halloween But Here In The UK We Are Limited On What We Can Get

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Dorothy Morrison

#40 Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Dan Dymock

#41 It’s A Work In Progress!!

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Anthony Moss

#42 Happy Halloween!

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Sally Torbitzky

#43 It Is A Small Three Foot Skeleton Did The Whole Plastic Wrap And Heat Gun, Used A Little Wood Stain

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Harald Marshall

#44 Jitters House In Edmonton (Canada) This Year! 🎃💀

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Caitlyn Murray

#45 He Greets The Passerbys At The Entrance Of My Home

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Amalthea Emaleth

#46 First Time Making Outdoor Decor

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Carrie Adkins-Fletcher

#47 A Few More Candidates From The “Monster Party”!!!

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Rick Hartley

#48 Welcome To My Spooky House 💀🕸🕷👻

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: facebook.com

#49 Coffin I Made

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Jason Sonnleitner

#50 My Annabelle

50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

Image source: Cherie Harper Pierce-Wilson

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dog Owner Builds A ‘Doggie-Vator’ Stairlift For Her Three Elderly Rescued Pugs And People Find It Adorable
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
A Godzilla Anime Series is Coming to Netflix in 2021
3 min read
Oct, 14, 2020
Hey Pandas, What Was Your Best ‘My Life Is A Movie’ Moment? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Two Gigantic Sea Lions “Borrow” Someone’s Boat, And The Video Is Ridiculous
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Do Not Speak To Me”: Girl Is Sick And Tired Of Boy’s Attention, Writes Him A List Of Rules To Follow Around Her
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
We Make Paperweights Using Fragments Of Nature And 3D Fish Embedded In Resin
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.