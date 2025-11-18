50 Cheap And Creepy DIY Halloween Decor Ideas That Look Unbelievably Cool

We’re well into spooky season, pandas. The leaves are falling, the pumpkins are begging to be carved, and the nights are getting longer and cooler. So if you’re looking for ways to turn your humble abode into a haunted house, you’ve come to the right place!
We took a trip to the Halloween Decorations and DIY Facebook page and gathered some of their most impressive pics down below. From creepy yard signs to gory garden decor, enjoy scrolling through these spooky photos. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Kristen Stafford of the Halloween Art and Travel Podcast, and be sure to upvote the pics that inspire you to go all out this Halloween!
#1 Simple But Effective Halloween Decor
Image source: facebook.com
#2 My Wife Was Kind Enough To Let Me Paint Her New 12ft Skeleton With The Colors Chosen By Our Daughter
Image source: Stephen Kesler
#3 My Witch House From Last Halloween
Image source: Carla White Baynar
#4 My Apartment Complex Is Hosting A Decorate Your Door For Halloween Contest. I Went With Beetlejuice
Image source: Nathalie Arroyo-Perez
#5 10 Ft Spider Silhouette I Made For Our Garage Door!
Image source: Nicole Nicole
#6 I Wanted To Share The Pumpkin Arch I Built This Year
Image source: Kimber Grobman
#7 We Are Under A Burn Ban And I Had Made These Refractory Skulls Hoping To Use Them In My Fire Pit. So, I Made A Faux Fire That Turned Out Pretty Realistic!
Image source: Pat Fultz
#8 Some Of The Bottles And Jars I Have Painted Over The Years
Image source: facebook.com
#9 My Attempt At The Chicken Wire Ghost.. For The Simplicity In Appearance, She Was Extremely Hard!
Image source: Denise Steven
#10 Made My Hell Pallet
Image source: Alarna Love
#11 Over In Cheshire UK Halloween Decorating Is Nowhere Near As Popular Here As It Is Over In 🇺🇸 But We Do Our Best!
Image source: Toby Whittle
#12 Utilizing 50 Plastic Roaches From Amazon Creates An Ideal Frightening Experience In Our Guest Bathroom
Image source: Lonnie Noble
#13 My Little Halloween, 🎃
Image source: Denise Steven
#14 All Credits Go To The Original Author And Creator Of This Hanging Creature. We Loved It Do Much, We Created One For Our Home During The Celebration Of Halloween In Our Town
Image source: Corine Ranshuijsen
#15 Oogie Boogie. This Was Easy And Fun To Make And It Looks So Cool At Night!
Image source: Mathew Zapata
#16 Count Chocula And Nosferatu
Image source: Tom Taggart
#17 Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics
Image source: Bobby Turner
#18 Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics
Image source: Paul Holster
#19 Local Scarecrow Contest, Although I Didn’t Place, It Was Fun To Build
Image source: Mike Gangwer
#20 Spent The Last Few Weeks Making These Out Of Plastic Pumpkins From Michael’s And Foam Clay
Image source: Lonnie Noble
#21 My Witches Cauldron Project Turned Out Pretty Good! 💚🧙♀️ 🔥
Image source: Laurie Rued
#22 Infinity Well…
Image source: Ailin Lojo
#23 Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics
Image source: Paul Holster
#24 My Version Of Father Time
Image source: Becky Luttrell
#25 Spider Cronuts 🕷️
Image source: De Knutsel Zusjes
#26 But I’m Such A Halloween Freak That I Always Decorate My House. I’m The Only One In The Street
Image source: Annelies Zwarts
#27 Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics
Image source: Denise Fensterer
#28 Some Of Our Skeleton Scenes!
Image source: Kim Watkins Carter
#29 What To Do On A Sunday Afternoon, Make Spider Egg Sacs
Image source: Marygayle Browning
#30 I Made This Today With A Frame I Had In The Garage And Stuff From Family Dollar, What Do You Think?
Image source: Kristen Brendel
#31 Skeleton Pic I Made From An Old Frame
Image source: Bridget M. Chandler
#32 Hubby And I Made A Tree This Year. I Love It!!
Image source: Jennifer Niehoff
#33 DIY
Image source: Nancy DV
#34 Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics
Image source: Marie Birbeck
#35 Our Haunted Mansion Theme Last Halloween
Image source: Ondrea Kelly
#36 Wanted To Make A Jack In The Box For Our Carnevil Themed Halloween Party This Year But Made A Jill In The Box Instead And Here She Is!
Image source: Teagan Hill
#37 I Have Always Loved Decorating For Halloween. 🎃
Image source: Robyn Butler Townsend
#38 We Carved All The Crafting Pumpkins, Just About 6 Are Store Bought
Image source: Jazmyn Bustamante Salinas
#39 Not Nearly As Incredible As My Halloween Loving Friends In The Us But I Love Halloween But Here In The UK We Are Limited On What We Can Get
Image source: Dorothy Morrison
#40 Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics
Image source: Dan Dymock
#41 It’s A Work In Progress!!
Image source: Anthony Moss
#42 Happy Halloween!
Image source: Sally Torbitzky
#43 It Is A Small Three Foot Skeleton Did The Whole Plastic Wrap And Heat Gun, Used A Little Wood Stain
Image source: Harald Marshall
#44 Jitters House In Edmonton (Canada) This Year! 🎃💀
Image source: Caitlyn Murray
#45 He Greets The Passerbys At The Entrance Of My Home
Image source: Amalthea Emaleth
#46 First Time Making Outdoor Decor
Image source: Carrie Adkins-Fletcher
#47 A Few More Candidates From The “Monster Party”!!!
Image source: Rick Hartley
#48 Welcome To My Spooky House 💀🕸🕷👻
Image source: facebook.com
#49 Coffin I Made
Image source: Jason Sonnleitner
#50 My Annabelle
Image source: Cherie Harper Pierce-Wilson
