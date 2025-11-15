40 Adorable Cows That Might Uplift Your Moo-d

The first things that come to mind when thinking about cute animals are dogs or cats. Then you may remember bunnies and hamsters, but cows wouldn’t be at the top of the list. And it’s a shame because they have the most adorable faces too.
Most of us would think that cows are kept in homes just for milk or meat, but they can be great pets too, filling the owner’s heart with joy and love. Bored Panda acknowledges their beauty and went on the internet to compile this list for you to learn what lovely animals cows can be.
For even more cuteness overload, check out our gallery of baby Highland cattle calves and see why these tiny cows are stealing hearts everywhere.
#1 Fluffiest Cow
Image source: dobbyisafreepup
#2 May I Offer You A Picture Of A Cute Cow During These Trying Times
Image source: IDontBeleiveImOnFIre
#3 Fluffy Scottish Highland Calf
Image source: waffleboss
#4 Smol Moo
Image source: minstrelj
#5 This Is Willow, A Premature Longhorn Calf. She Has Been Raised By Dogs And Thinks She Is One
Image source: cashypants
#6 Dogs Love Cows Sometimes
Image source: glentylee
#7 Cows Will Be Your Friend If You Treat Them Nicely
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Cow Puppy
Image source: mike_pants
#9 A Boy And His Cow Napping At The Goshen Fair
Image source: tiameghan
#10 Cow Posing With Their Buddy
Image source: lnfinity
#11 A Baby Cow With A Bum Heart And A Head Heart
Image source: slob-on-mi-knob
#12 Happy Little Christmas Moo
Image source: AviahWinchester
#13 A Friend Of Mine Sent Me This Picture, And I Thought It Deserves To Be Posted
Image source: sm1lesnipez
#14 This Is Aretha, A Rescue Cow. She Groomed My Legs With Her Tongue Then Fell Asleep. She’s A Good Girl
Image source: PrinceWilliam13
#15 My Grand-Nephew Meeting A Calf For The First Time
Image source: StarfishStabber
#16 This Little Calf Is Wearing Earmuffs To Prevent Frostbite
Image source: jacekup17
#17 My Grandpa Isn’t Able To Take Care Of His Cows Anymore So I Started Helping Last Fall. Honestly They Scared Me A Little At First. Now I’ve Gotten Super Attached To Them
Image source: DLReads
#18 Nosey Cow Undoubtedly Stole The Show At The County Fairgrounds. Not Everyone’s Into Cows, But She Was A Beauty With The Softest Ears
Image source: IvoryHeket
#19 Here’s A Baby Cow 15 Seconds Before Licking My Phone
Image source: triangleblues
#20 Let’s Take A Moment To Appreciate This Lovely Cow
Image source: Adventures of Finn
#21 Flower Girl
Image source: hoovesandtails
#22 Fluffy Holiday Cow Spreading Cheer
Image source: buckleyhighlandcow
#23 The Sun Makes Dancer Happy
Image source: theedora
#24 Cow And Hedgehog
Image source: AnecstaticDude
#25 Two Precious Girls
Image source: lullabphotography
#26 Meet Moonpie, The Cow That Thinks She’s A Dog
She was spotted at a livestock auction house, got rescued and was taken to Rocky Ridge Refuge Sanctuary. As the weather was really bad and she was too small to be outside with the other cows. Moonpie stayed in her human mom’s bedroom and eventually befriended her canine companions. They clean her face, the way her mother would have. They love to do that. They were all thrilled to see her. However, Moonpie is particulary fond of a deaf bull terrier Spackle.
Image source: youandmeandrainbows
#27 My Nephew Met A Baby Cow And Decided To Brush It
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Fluffy Cows
Image source: Bunnes68
#29 Dog Enjoying A “Cow Lick”
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Woke Up To A Surprise This Morning! My Cow Hashbrown Had A Tater Tot
Image source: equineporcupine
#31 A Miniature Cow
Image source: greenlanefarm
#32 Cody Looks Like A Giant
Image source: happyhensandhighlands
#33 Cute Baby Cow Marley Rose
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Had To Keep Her Warm
Image source: TheHappyNinja
#35 Cow Friends At The Virginia State Fair
Image source: wmartin428
#36 Smoochie For The Doggo
Image source: mountainwoodsfarm
#37 Wholesome Moo-Ment
Image source: coronaboi78
#38 We Had A Baby On Sunday. Meet Waffles
Image source: reddit.com
#39 Baby Cow I Saw Today With A Love Heart On Her Head
Image source: luke3389
#40 Throwback To Baby James First Birthday
Image source: happyhensandhighlands
