40 Adorable Cows That Might Uplift Your Moo-d

The first things that come to mind when thinking about cute animals are dogs or cats. Then you may remember bunnies and hamsters, but cows wouldn’t be at the top of the list. And it’s a shame because they have the most adorable faces too.

Most of us would think that cows are kept in homes just for milk or meat, but they can be great pets too, filling the owner’s heart with joy and love. Bored Panda acknowledges their beauty and went on the internet to compile this list for you to learn what lovely animals cows can be.

For even more cuteness overload, check out our gallery of baby Highland cattle calves and see why these tiny cows are stealing hearts everywhere.

#1 Fluffiest Cow

Image source: dobbyisafreepup

#2 May I Offer You A Picture Of A Cute Cow During These Trying Times

Image source: IDontBeleiveImOnFIre

#3 Fluffy Scottish Highland Calf

Image source: waffleboss

#4 Smol Moo

Image source: minstrelj

#5 This Is Willow, A Premature Longhorn Calf. She Has Been Raised By Dogs And Thinks She Is One

Image source: cashypants

#6 Dogs Love Cows Sometimes

Image source: glentylee

#7 Cows Will Be Your Friend If You Treat Them Nicely

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Cow Puppy

Image source: mike_pants

#9 A Boy And His Cow Napping At The Goshen Fair

Image source: tiameghan

#10 Cow Posing With Their Buddy

Image source: lnfinity

#11 A Baby Cow With A Bum Heart And A Head Heart

Image source: slob-on-mi-knob

#12 Happy Little Christmas Moo

Image source: AviahWinchester

#13 A Friend Of Mine Sent Me This Picture, And I Thought It Deserves To Be Posted

Image source: sm1lesnipez

#14 This Is Aretha, A Rescue Cow. She Groomed My Legs With Her Tongue Then Fell Asleep. She’s A Good Girl

Image source: PrinceWilliam13

#15 My Grand-Nephew Meeting A Calf For The First Time

Image source: StarfishStabber

#16 This Little Calf Is Wearing Earmuffs To Prevent Frostbite

Image source: jacekup17

#17 My Grandpa Isn’t Able To Take Care Of His Cows Anymore So I Started Helping Last Fall. Honestly They Scared Me A Little At First. Now I’ve Gotten Super Attached To Them

Image source: DLReads

#18 Nosey Cow Undoubtedly Stole The Show At The County Fairgrounds. Not Everyone’s Into Cows, But She Was A Beauty With The Softest Ears

Image source: IvoryHeket

#19 Here’s A Baby Cow 15 Seconds Before Licking My Phone

Image source: triangleblues

#20 Let’s Take A Moment To Appreciate This Lovely Cow

Image source: Adventures of Finn

#21 Flower Girl

Image source: hoovesandtails

#22 Fluffy Holiday Cow Spreading Cheer

Image source: buckleyhighlandcow

#23 The Sun Makes Dancer Happy

Image source: theedora

#24 Cow And Hedgehog

Image source: AnecstaticDude

#25 Two Precious Girls

Image source: lullabphotography

#26 Meet Moonpie, The Cow That Thinks She’s A Dog

She was spotted at a livestock auction house, got rescued and was taken to Rocky Ridge Refuge Sanctuary. As the weather was really bad and she was too small to be outside with the other cows. Moonpie stayed in her human mom’s bedroom and eventually befriended her canine companions. They clean her face, the way her mother would have. They love to do that. They were all thrilled to see her. However, Moonpie is particulary fond of a deaf bull terrier Spackle. 

 

Image source: youandmeandrainbows

#27 My Nephew Met A Baby Cow And Decided To Brush It

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Fluffy Cows

Image source: Bunnes68

#29 Dog Enjoying A “Cow Lick”

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Woke Up To A Surprise This Morning! My Cow Hashbrown Had A Tater Tot

Image source: equineporcupine

#31 A Miniature Cow

Image source: greenlanefarm

#32 Cody Looks Like A Giant

Image source: happyhensandhighlands

#33 Cute Baby Cow Marley Rose

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Had To Keep Her Warm

Image source: TheHappyNinja

#35 Cow Friends At The Virginia State Fair

Image source: wmartin428

#36 Smoochie For The Doggo

Image source: mountainwoodsfarm

#37 Wholesome Moo-Ment

Image source: coronaboi78

#38 We Had A Baby On Sunday. Meet Waffles

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Baby Cow I Saw Today With A Love Heart On Her Head

Image source: luke3389

#40 Throwback To Baby James First Birthday

Image source: happyhensandhighlands

