I Enjoy Being Lost In The Blue Mountains With My Camera

by

I am in love with the Blue Mountains of Australia, so often I will take someone out with me to play with lense and light. From brooding stormy sunsets to misty sunrises and star lit nights the atmosphere is always offering something very personal to me that I loose myself in, in an effort to capture and conjure something eerie and ethereal. With or without subject this home always talks back to me.

More info: jacobwilsonphotography.com

Patrick Penrose
