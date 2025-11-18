50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

There are all sorts of cats: fluffy and hairless, skinny and plump, spotty and monochrome. Similarly, their bellies come in many varieties too: hairless pink, chonky and floofy, but always so incredibly soft. Just looking at them makes you want to go in for some soft scratches!
Interestingly (or should we not even be surprised at this point?), there’s a subreddit dedicated to pics of cats showing off their bellies. So, if you’re in need of some feline cuteness, scroll down for some adorable pictures of cat tummies that even have me – a sworn dog lover – thinking maybe being a cat person ain’t that bad.
Bored Panda reached out to one of the moderators of the Cat Bellies community, u/Startinezzz. They were kind enough to give us inside knowledge about the cat subreddit. Read our chat below!
#1 Picture Of The Cat With Her Young
Image source: justomgthings
#2 Are Snow Leopard Catbellies Accepted Here As Well?
Image source: Niadlaf
#3 Ballerina Belly ❤️
Image source: judenotjudas
#4 Palm Print
Image source: icant-chooseone
#5 Kittenbelly
Image source: ProfDumm
#6 We Made Her Funniest Photo Into A Pillow. Unprompted, She Immediately Posed For Comparison. Now We Have A New Funniest Photo
Image source: halloumi-hallouyu
#7 The Best Belly Ever
Image source: cant-chooseone
#8 Look At This
Image source: fidocapeta
#9 Another Baby Ember Belly After His Bottle
Image source: roseyaj
#10 He Melts Like Butter In My Husband’s Arms
Image source: Percyear
#11 This Cat’s Belly
Image source: ForgottenPotato
#12 Cruisin For A Snoozin
Image source: jonnos
#13 Here Is Flynn And He Likes To Have His Belly Tickled
Image source: mermaidpaint
#14 Looooooooooong Belly
Image source: jasontaken
#15 Good View Of A Great Belly
Image source: StellasSilkBlouse
#16 Dunkie Likes To Show Off The Chocolate Chip Cookie On His Belly
Image source: Jenn1555
#17 Cancer Won But I’ll Never Forget That Belly
Image source: makeupketchup
#18 Can A Post-Surgery Belly Get Some Love?
Image source: edovebragg
#19 A Different Kind Of Sunrise
Image source: Attack_Bovines
#20 Cupcake Attempting To Be Cute After Yelling In My Ear For Two Straight Hours While I Was Trying To Sleep
Image source: mistu62
#21 Her Winter Coat Is Taking Her Fluffiness To Comical Levels
Image source: Formal-Rat
#22 Look At Me! I’m A Snowman
Image source: anon
#23 Beatrice. She Stretches Like This For About 10s When I Have To Move Her Off My Lap
Image source: slothello
#24 When The Sun Shines, The Belly Appears
Image source: tinyblackberry-
#25 Tempting But It’s A Trap!🥺
Image source: alexpokemontrades
#26 Belly’s Out, Curls Out
Image source: CatsAndShades
#27 I Must Be Doing Something Right For Him To Be So Comfortable
Image source: SlaughterKitten
#28 Smol Bellies
Image source: jasontaken
#29 You’d Never Know She Was Once A Stray
Image source: Poshturnip
#30 My Lucy Has To Be Put Down Today Due To Thyroid Cancer, But She Loved Exposing Her Tummy To The Sun
Image source: Celesteeni
#31 Every Time I Think I Know One Of Our Cats I Realize That I Can Never Predict What She Is Going To Do Next
Image source: Khalerzhas
#32 Shy Belly
Image source: beatlehead37
#33 Please Tell Me Why Does His Belly Smell So Nice? 🥺
Image source: kingdommaerchen
#34 Still My Favorite Picture Of Her
Image source: Space-ATLAS
#35 Denver Wanted To Show Everyone His Belly!
Image source: Alyssawalls55
#36 Neighbour’s Cat Ventured Into My Yard Today. Instant Belly! 😍
Image source: bellyjabies
#37 I Knew This Picture Would Be Important Some Day
Image source: a-happy-cat
#38 My Love Muffin 💕
Image source: anon
#39 A Very Tired Ripley Belly
Image source: DinoMedic14
#40 Came Across Him Napping In This Position… He Hasn’t Moved In 20 Minutes
Image source: chronic-sunshine
#41 Two For The Price Of One
Image source: grungies
#42 Yoshi Likes To Pose For Pictures
Image source: Deleetrix
#43 He Feels Comfortable In Here!! 😂😂
Image source: juliyaqueen64
#44 I Can’t Get Over Her Holding Her Tail Like That. Truly Magnificent
Image source: OverMarsRover
#45 He Like Sunshine Very Much 😍
Image source: juliyaqueen64
#46 Birdie Getting Her Sunny Day Rolls
Image source: Comin_Up_Thrillho
#47 The Softest, Fluffiest Pillow!🥰
Image source: PandaEru
#48 My Friday Night Date. Definitely Not A Trap!
Image source: CHinch44
#49 My Kitten Is A Little Confused About The Whole “Grooming” Thing
Image source: xxell233
#50 Practicing His “Praying Mantis” Pose
Image source: Exclaimella
