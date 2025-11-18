50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

by

There are all sorts of cats: fluffy and hairless, skinny and plump, spotty and monochrome. Similarly, their bellies come in many varieties too: hairless pink, chonky and floofy, but always so incredibly soft. Just looking at them makes you want to go in for some soft scratches!

Interestingly (or should we not even be surprised at this point?), there’s a subreddit dedicated to pics of cats showing off their bellies. So, if you’re in need of some feline cuteness, scroll down for some adorable pictures of cat tummies that even have me – a sworn dog lover – thinking maybe being a cat person ain’t that bad.

Bored Panda reached out to one of the moderators of the Cat Bellies community, u/Startinezzz. They were kind enough to give us inside knowledge about the cat subreddit. Read our chat below!

#1 Picture Of The Cat With Her Young

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: justomgthings

#2 Are Snow Leopard Catbellies Accepted Here As Well?

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: Niadlaf

#3 Ballerina Belly ❤️

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: judenotjudas

#4 Palm Print

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: icant-chooseone

#5 Kittenbelly

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: ProfDumm

#6 We Made Her Funniest Photo Into A Pillow. Unprompted, She Immediately Posed For Comparison. Now We Have A New Funniest Photo

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: halloumi-hallouyu

#7 The Best Belly Ever

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: cant-chooseone

#8 Look At This

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: fidocapeta

#9 Another Baby Ember Belly After His Bottle

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: roseyaj

#10 He Melts Like Butter In My Husband’s Arms

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: Percyear

#11 This Cat’s Belly

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: ForgottenPotato

#12 Cruisin For A Snoozin

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: jonnos

#13 Here Is Flynn And He Likes To Have His Belly Tickled

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: mermaidpaint

#14 Looooooooooong Belly

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: jasontaken

#15 Good View Of A Great Belly

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: StellasSilkBlouse

#16 Dunkie Likes To Show Off The Chocolate Chip Cookie On His Belly

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: Jenn1555

#17 Cancer Won But I’ll Never Forget That Belly

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: makeupketchup

#18 Can A Post-Surgery Belly Get Some Love?

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: edovebragg

#19 A Different Kind Of Sunrise

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: Attack_Bovines

#20 Cupcake Attempting To Be Cute After Yelling In My Ear For Two Straight Hours While I Was Trying To Sleep

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: mistu62

#21 Her Winter Coat Is Taking Her Fluffiness To Comical Levels

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: Formal-Rat

#22 Look At Me! I’m A Snowman

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: anon

#23 Beatrice. She Stretches Like This For About 10s When I Have To Move Her Off My Lap

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: slothello

#24 When The Sun Shines, The Belly Appears

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: tinyblackberry-

#25 Tempting But It’s A Trap!🥺

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: alexpokemontrades

#26 Belly’s Out, Curls Out

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: CatsAndShades

#27 I Must Be Doing Something Right For Him To Be So Comfortable

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: SlaughterKitten

#28 Smol Bellies

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: jasontaken

#29 You’d Never Know She Was Once A Stray

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: Poshturnip

#30 My Lucy Has To Be Put Down Today Due To Thyroid Cancer, But She Loved Exposing Her Tummy To The Sun

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: Celesteeni

#31 Every Time I Think I Know One Of Our Cats I Realize That I Can Never Predict What She Is Going To Do Next

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: Khalerzhas

#32 Shy Belly

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: beatlehead37

#33 Please Tell Me Why Does His Belly Smell So Nice? 🥺

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: kingdommaerchen

#34 Still My Favorite Picture Of Her

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: Space-ATLAS

#35 Denver Wanted To Show Everyone His Belly!

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: Alyssawalls55

#36 Neighbour’s Cat Ventured Into My Yard Today. Instant Belly! 😍

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: bellyjabies

#37 I Knew This Picture Would Be Important Some Day

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: a-happy-cat

#38 My Love Muffin 💕

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: anon

#39 A Very Tired Ripley Belly

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: DinoMedic14

#40 Came Across Him Napping In This Position… He Hasn’t Moved In 20 Minutes

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: chronic-sunshine

#41 Two For The Price Of One

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: grungies

#42 Yoshi Likes To Pose For Pictures

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: Deleetrix

#43 He Feels Comfortable In Here!! 😂😂

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: juliyaqueen64

#44 I Can’t Get Over Her Holding Her Tail Like That. Truly Magnificent

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: OverMarsRover

#45 He Like Sunshine Very Much 😍

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: juliyaqueen64

#46 Birdie Getting Her Sunny Day Rolls

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: Comin_Up_Thrillho

#47 The Softest, Fluffiest Pillow!🥰

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: PandaEru

#48 My Friday Night Date. Definitely Not A Trap!

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: CHinch44

#49 My Kitten Is A Little Confused About The Whole “Grooming” Thing

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: xxell233

#50 Practicing His “Praying Mantis” Pose

50 Times Cats Went Belly Up And Showed Off Their Adorable Tummies

Image source: Exclaimella

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Little Planets: My Hyper-Unreal Stereographic Projections
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Why the Show Street Outlaws Can Last Forever
3 min read
Apr, 14, 2019
the evolution of Don't Hug Me I'm Scared
The Evolution of “Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared”
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2022
Ranking the Top Five American Idol Season Finales of All-Time
3 min read
Apr, 23, 2018
Furious Mom Calls Out Turkish Airlines After 11-Hour Flight Holding Baby While On Her Period
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
With The Help Of AI, I Looked Into The Future Where Donald Trump Is Standing Trial For Crimes That He Committed (11 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.