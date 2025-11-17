I Create Massive Drawings Out Of Beach Sand (30 Pics)

I’m Jben and I have drawn massive designs on the beach since 2013 using rakes. I’m located on the French West coast in Royan where I have lots of different beaches to use as a canvas for my art.

Beach art, akin to land art, emphasizes performance, as artists like myself are constrained to a mere four-hour window between tides to craft and showcase unique designs, making each creation both fleeting and deeply impactful against the vast backdrop of the shore.

More info: jbenart.com | Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com

#1 Mi-Mandala

#2

#3 Mandala Rocheux

#4 Follow The Balance

#5 Baleine Fossile

#6

#7 Earth In A Bottle

#8

#9 Stairway To The Moon

#10 Circles Pleins

#11 Emergency On Planet Earth

#12 Marc’s Flower

#13

#14

#15

#16 Sonic Anniversary

#17 Sunny Phare

#18 Enfantin

#19 Mountaindala

#20 Sea Frame

#21

#22 Doodle Fifou

#23

#24 Mountain Blockhaus

#25 Carrés Des Sables

#26 Montagne Flottante

#27

#28

#29 Mezmerise On The Rocks

#30

Patrick Penrose
