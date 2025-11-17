I Create Massive Drawings Out Of Beach Sand (30 Pics)

I’m Jben and I have drawn massive designs on the beach since 2013 using rakes. I’m located on the French West coast in Royan where I have lots of different beaches to use as a canvas for my art.
Beach art, akin to land art, emphasizes performance, as artists like myself are constrained to a mere four-hour window between tides to craft and showcase unique designs, making each creation both fleeting and deeply impactful against the vast backdrop of the shore.
#1 Mi-Mandala
#2
#3 Mandala Rocheux
#4 Follow The Balance
#5 Baleine Fossile
#6
#7 Earth In A Bottle
#8
#9 Stairway To The Moon
#10 Circles Pleins
#11 Emergency On Planet Earth
#12 Marc’s Flower
#13
#14
#15
#16 Sonic Anniversary
#17 Sunny Phare
#18 Enfantin
#19 Mountaindala
#20 Sea Frame
#21
#22 Doodle Fifou
#23
#24 Mountain Blockhaus
#25 Carrés Des Sables
#26 Montagne Flottante
#27
#28
#29 Mezmerise On The Rocks
#30
