Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Disappointing Book You’ve Ever Read? (Closed)

Share your worst book experience!
#1
I would have to say Code Orange. It was so boring that I could not get through even the first 5 Chapters. It was one of those books that you know immediately you won’t connect with.
#2
” The Satanic Verses” by Salman Rushdie….. should’ve had a fatwa declared on him for crimes against literature….. what a pointless, meandering piece of cräp…..
And ” Candide”….fück you, Voltaire…..
#3
The Da Vinci Code.
#4
Olive Kitteridge. We read it in a book club, otherwise I wouldn’t have finished. Story about Olive’s long bitter lonely miserable life. It never gets better. The club agreed: we hated it. I talked to my sister in another state months later and they were reading Olive Kitteridge. They hated it.
#5
1984. Maybe I’m dumb, but it was sort of dull and didn’t seem nearly as “important” as everyone made it out to be… I didn’t hate it, I just had high hopes
#6
Fahrenheit 451, both my parents and teacher hyped it up so much and I ended up hating it.
