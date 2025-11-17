16 Photos Of Dogs That Are Not Guilty At All

It may seem like these little pups have been getting themselves into trouble, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, these pups simply couldn’t be any more innocent. Or at least that’s what they are trying to make you believe.
Check out the pictures below and you’ll see that they couldn’t possibly be responsible for all this mess.
More info: kingdomofdoggos.com
#1 No, I Didn’t Roll In The Grass, If That’s What You’re Thinking
#2 I Thought You Wanted Me To Get Rid Of It For You
#3 Yes, We’ve Been Behaving. Everything’s Fine. Super Fine
#4 Oh, Are These Your Panties? I Thought They Were Mine
#5 Maybe Someone Did It
#6 I’ve Never Even Touched The Trashcan
#7 I’m Not Stuck! I’m… Doing Yoga
#8 Hey, It Attacked Me. I’m The Victim Here
#9 It Was Already Like This
#10 I Have No Idea Who Pooped In The Kitchen. I’ve Just Been In Here
#11 I’ve Never Seen Either Of Those Things Before In My Life
#12 This Is My Innocent Face
#13 Stealing Food? I Have No Idea What You’re Talking About
#14 No, I Don’t Know What Happened To Your Cookies
#15 We’re Just, Um, Hugging. Yes, Hugging
#16 No, I’m Not Plotting Anything
