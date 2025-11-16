“Yes, But”: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

by

Not even a year has passed, and Russian artist Anton Gudim is back on Bored Panda! In today’s article, we want to share more of his sarcastic comics from the “YES, BUT” series. Anton is a master of absurdity, irony, and dark humor. His illustrations perfectly capture the ridiculousness of modern society and make fun of something that we have accepted as normal.

Anton Gudim is mostly known for the quirky short paneled comics he shares on Instagram, which now has more than 1 million followers. His newest project “YES, BUT” is similar in the topics, but is different in style, because here, unlike in his other works, Anton posts only two-panel comics. But don’t get yourselves tricked! Even though they are shorter, these comics are no less influential. The illustrations touch on topics such as consumerism, people’s behavior, ecology and many more. Through the prism of humor and irony, that’s how Anton portrays modern society. 

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | gudim.threadless.com | Instagram

#1

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#2

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#3

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#4

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#5

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#6

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#7

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#8

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#9

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#10

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#11

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#12

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#13

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#14

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#15

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#16

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#17

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#18

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#19

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#20

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#21

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

#22

&#8220;Yes, But&#8221;: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)

Image source: _yes_but

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Reveals How She Makes Spam Callers Pay Her Money In This Viral Thread
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Teacher Arrested For Using “Poop” Spray Around School, Causing $50K In Repairs And Sickness
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2025
Denver International Airport Trolls Travelers With The Most Genius Conspiracy Theory Campaign
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Woman Wonders If She Was Wrong To Bake Cupcakes For Her Office, Excluding A Certain Co-Worker
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Cute Sushi Pugs
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
23 Amazing Shots Featuring Various Species Of Animals By This Photographer
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.