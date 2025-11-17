Hey Pandas, Show Us Your “Best” Delivery Confirmation Photo (Closed)

by

Most of the time when we have something delivered to the house, we get a confirmation photo that might be a little blurry. But this one is entirely unrecognizable as being my house. Might have been taken from the porch towards the street, which would kind of defeat the purpose of showing me the package is there. Either way, we DID receive the package, so ultimately all good. But I’d love to see what ridiculous confirmation photos you have received.

#1 My Package Was Delivered!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
