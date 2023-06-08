8 TV Couples Who Should Have Ended Up Together

There’s nothing better than a will-they-won’t-they trope in TV couples. It’s one of the most frequently used storylines on television, and it’s for a good reason. There’s just something so exciting about rooting for your favorite fictional characters to get together.
Even though TV shows typically get it right when it comes to their onscreen pairings, sometimes they mess up too. Sadly, as a result, your favorite couples don’t end up together after all. So here are the eight best TV couples that should have ended up together.
1. Rufus and Lily (Gossip Girl)
Rufus and Lily from Gossip Girl are high school sweethearts. They represent typical teenage love – innocent, wild, and short. So, the fact they were able to find a way back to each other in their mature years is one of the most exciting things about the show. Even with all their failed marriages, grown children, and traumatic experiences, Lily and Rufus kept on gravitating toward one another, making their love story one of the most epic ones in the show. So when Lily decided to go back to Serena’s father and sacrifice her relationship with Rufus for Serena and Dan’s sake, it completely broke everyone’s hearts.
2. Caroline and Klaus (The Vampire Diaries)
Caroline and Klaus are one of the best TV couples in television history. And the fact that they are not endgame in The Vampire Diaries is one of the most disappointing moments of the show. They are the typical good girl/bad guy pairing, with him being a ruthless vampire killer and her being a cute girl next door. She brings out the best in him, and he is there for her no matter what. What more can you ask for in a TV couple?
3. Rory and Jess (Gilmore Girls)
Most Gilmore Girls fans agree that Rory and Jess should have ended up together. They were perfect together, and their chemistry was undeniable. Throughout the whole show, fans were rooting for Jess to return to Stars Hollow and win Rory’s heart again. But that didn’t happen in the show. Instead, Rory ended up with Logan, which might have seemed like a more appropriate choice for her at the time. But still, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life showed that there is still a chance for Rory and Jess, so we’re going to see what happens next.
4. Clarke and Lexa (The 100)
Clarke and Lexa from The 100 had one of the most compelling but tragic love stories on TV. They went from being enemies to lovers, which is always a well-accepted romantic trope in TV shows. Their chemistry was out-of-the-world, so it’s a pity they don’t end up together in the end. They do get a decent closure in the end when The Judge appears to Clarke in Lexa’s form and confirms once again that they were, in fact, meant to be.
5. Barney and Robin (How I Met Your Mother)
Even though How I Met Your Mother ended with Ted and Robin as endgame, it was clear to viewers that Barney loved her more. He accepted her for who she was and vice versa. They were perfect for each other in every way – from treating each other as equals to accepting each other’s flaws. So, it was a huge disappointment when they didn’t end up together. Instead, the show went in a completely opposite direction in the end, with Robin and Barney divorced and Ted and Robin together.
6. Arizona and Callie (Grey’s Anatomy)
Another TV couple that should have ended up together is Arizona and Callie from Grey’s Anatomy. Their relationship was very dreamy, especially before the infamous plane crash. Before the accident, they were all bubbly and completely in love with each other, but then things started to go downhill from there. Eventually, they didn’t end up together, leaving their shippers crushed and disappointed.
7. Haley and Andy (Modern Family)
Haley and Andy from Modern Family are one of the TV couples that should have ended up together. They played off each other goofiness so well that they reminded fans at times of Haley’s parents, Claire and Phil. Unfortunately, the show doesn’t end with them together. Instead, Haley goes back to her high school sweetheart, leaving some fans a tad disappointed, especially because it doesn’t do any justice to Haley’s character development and overall growth.
8. Regina and Robin (Once Upon a Time)
Another TV couple that made everyone’s hearts melt when they got together is Regina and Robin from Once Upon a Time. He was the yin to her yang. He brought out the best in her. So, when he was killed by Hades, it lefts fans completely soul-crushed. They do get reunited in Regina’s dream at one point, but that’s not it, and they both deserved better.