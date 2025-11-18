Joey Swoll Gets Woman Thrown Out Of Country For “Disgusting” Act In The Grocery Store

“One of the most disgusting videos I’ve ever seen,” said fitness influencer Joey Swoll about a viral video where a British model is seen taking her underwear off in the middle of a supermarket while laughing, only to then leave it in with some sausages as a “donation.”
The woman, Chloe Jade Lopez, has apparently made the reprehensible action a “trademark” of her brand, as her Instagram page has numerous clips of her taking off her panties and dropping them in a variety of public spaces.
“I’m no lawyer, but I have to think that this is illegal, and you belong in jail,” he said.
The influencer confirmed in a follow-up clip that the model was told by Spaniards to “leave the country or else,” as they noticed her “stunt” took place at an establishment of Mercadona, a local supermarket chain.
“What happens if a child picks those up? You’re the biggest low life on the internet,” wrote one viewer on the woman’s Instagram.
Joey Swoll’s criticism of the model’s behavior generated almost universal scorn toward Lopez, with his post on X being viewed more than 3 million times.
“That’s so gross. Someone please tell me what store that is and in particular the aisle is so I know exactly where to avoid,” wrote one of his fans.
“There is no reason why she should not be going to jail,” argued another.
Despite the overwhelming backlash, Swoll’s attempt at publicly shaming the model might’ve played right into the model’s hands, as the increased attention made her clip go viral, attracting more than 27,000 likes and 7,000 comments, which are all hidden, making it by far the most viewed out of all of the model’s posts.
Chloe Lopez makes her living mainly as an OnlyFans model, meaning her ultimate goal is to sell her nudes, and her “habit” of leaving her underwear in public places is a publicity stunt meant to motivate her “customers” to go out and collect them.
“Wonderful video my lady,” reads one comment under a video posted last Sunday (August 18), where she is seen leaving one of her “donations” at a gas station.
“Wow this one is pink, pretty,” reads another.
“I love your donations,” wrote one of her fans on another video of her antics, this time hiding her panties in the male sportswear section of a store.
“Give me one baby,” said another.
One commenter tried to explain the problem in yet another of her videos, in which Lopez “donates” to a Burger King.
“All these negative comments. You do understand that the algorithms detect increased traffic and she gets more attention, and therefore greater income?” the user wrote. “You are literally paying for her new lingerie to create more videos.”
Swoll, who labels himself as the “CEO of Gym Positivity,” called for the model to be thrown “in jail” for her actions, with many of his fans and followers agreeing.
Could Chloe Lopez be jailed for her actions?
The influencer could face charges for indecent exposure, but differences in each country’s laws make it difficult to establish her culpability
Walking around in your underwear is not in itself a legal offense in British law, but it can easily become one if the person’s genitals are visible or if there’s proven intent by the offender to draw public attention to their parts for sexual gratification or to offend someone.
The UK’s Sexual Offences Act 2003 states that indecent exposure can only be considered if a person “intentionally exposes their genitals and intends for someone to see them, with the express purpose of causing distress.”
Article nº 185 of Spain’s penal code is even more specific, and it states that “anyone who executes or causes another person to perform acts of obscene exhibition before minors or disabled individuals, will be punished with a prison sentence of six months to one year.”
This means that Lopez’s antics, while scandalous, wouldn’t result in her being incarcerated, as her genitals are not shown at any point in her videos and intent remains difficult to prove.
However, the specific establishments, where her “donations” have been left, could pursue legal action against the influencer.
For example, Mercadona, the supermarket chain featured in the viral clip, is reportedly evaluating taking action against Lopez, according to Infobae, but no further details have been divulged.
Some users believe the influencer could be prosecuted for tampering with consumer products, which is a federal crime in the United States
“I know laws in Spain are different from the US but isn’t doing something like this a serious crime? In America deliberately tampering and contaminating food that is being sold to the general public is a crime,” said another viewer.
In the United States, Chloe López could indeed be convicted of a crime codified in Title 18 of the US Code 1365.
The law defines the offense as doing or attempting to tamper with a product with “reckless disregard for the fact that it might cause injury or death or with the intent of causing injury to a business.”
The action is labeled as a federal crime, and it includes tainting a product, its label, or its packaging.
Exact duplicates of this law do not exist in the UK or Spain, but similar measures can be found within their legal codes.
In the UK, the Food Safety Act 1990 explains that tampering with food and, specifically, rendering it injurious to health is a crime.
In Spain, article nº 365 of the Penal Code establishes that “anyone who poisons or contaminates food intended for public use, will be punished with a prison sentence of up to six years.”
Spanish viewers were the most outraged after noticing the model was at one of their local supermarkets, and they sent violent threats toward the influencer
“If we catch you in Spain in the supermarket doing this we’ll drag you down all the aisles by your hair,” wrote an angry reader.
“We’re gonna leave you hairless. You’re gonna find out soon enough. This is an affront to public health,” threatened another.
Some called for the supermarket chain to sue the influencer instead.
“I will never go back to Mercadona unless they pursue legal action against her,” stated one viewer.
“I hope Mercadona pursues legal action against this disgusting woman,” said another.
Mercadona has not released any official statements on the matter and both Lopez’s Instagram and OnlyFans accounts remain open.
“She should be arrested” Viewers called for the model to be thrown in jail or for the affected establishments to pursue legal action against her
