People Are Sharing Unnecessarily Gendered Products To Show How Wrong And Stupid It Is (30 Pics)

What do you look for when you’re choosing a product? Let’s say the product is something essential but banal, for example, a toothbrush. Do you want it to work how it’s supposed to and be comfortable to use? Obviously. Do you want it to be a color you like? Sure. Admittedly not relevant to how it works, but you do see it several times a day, after all. Do you want it to make you feel like a real man or a woman?

Probably not what most of us think of while we’re brushing our teeth every morning, but apparently, advertisers say yes. Here are some products that we don’t think anyone asked for gendered versions of, as found by people on Twitter.

#1

Image source: themouseyouknow

#2

Image source: fomae2

#3

Image source: themouseyouknow

#4

Image source: themouseyouknow

#5

Image source: themouseyouknow

#6

Image source: themouseyouknow

#7

Image source: themouseyouknow

#8

Image source: themouseyouknow

#9

Image source: themouseyouknow

#10

Image source: themouseyouknow

#11

Image source: themouseyouknow

#12

Image source: mizumomochi

#13

Image source: inkyfollies

#14

Image source: ibelieveinher

#15

Image source: themouseyouknow

#16

Image source: themouseyouknow

#17

Image source: Dinosaurs_tho

#18

Image source: jakeoftales

#19

Image source: fomae2

#20

Image source: themouseyouknow

#21

Image source: radicalta

#22

Image source: HavenRacewayJP

#23

Image source: akielon

#24

Image source: CrimsonG_Shep

#25

Image source: icecoldreddie

#26

Image source: RuinTaughtMe

#27

Image source: gurneemd

#28

Image source: fomae2

#29

Image source: themouseyouknow

#30

Image source: themouseyouknow

