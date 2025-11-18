“You Happy?“: Teenager Investigated By Police And Suspended From School After Milk Prank

by

A teenager from Melbourne, Australia, learned the difference between a silly prank and a serious incident after he got suspended from school for pouring milk over a group of women enjoying a boat ride on the Yarra River.

In January, the social media footage went viral, and it showed the teen pouring milk over a group of friends traveling the Yarra in a GoBoat beneath the Southbank footbridge.

“POV: You book a GoBoat for your friend’s birthday and some kid on the bridge above us pours a whole bottle of milk on us for fun :)” one of the boat’s passengers, Veronica Burgess, captioned the video.

Image credits: supanut_l_han

The women were seen furiously shaking off their Bluetooth speakers while their snacks were completely spoiled by the distasteful prank. Veronica also said that the incident “ruined” her day.

The 16-year-old teen then posted a response — footage of his own taken on the day, with the caption “milked” along with the devil emoji. In the past, he has posted other videos where he pours milk and throws eggs on boat riders in Melbourne.

It didn’t take long for social media users to comment on the clip, condemning the young man’s actions and pointing to the possibility of one of the women being allergic to milk.

The group of women had booked a boat ride to celebrate one of their birthdays and had their plan “ruined” as a result of the teen’s actions

Image credits: supanut_l_han

Image credits: supanut_l_han

After his joke was met with criticism, the teen, who has deleted all his videos, took to social media to write: “Please stop contacting my school, my school has caught me and I am facing expulsion. Can’t believe you would do this to (a) minor.

“Police have phoned my parents, are you guys happy now? I have a criminal record now, never ever going to be able to live life. You happy?

“Why’d you do this to me. You ruin my life over a ruined day, you upped the anti, I’m just a kid and you ruined my life. Too far,” he said.

The women were seen furiously shaking off their Bluetooth speaker while their snacks were spoiled by the prank

Image credits: supanut_l_han

Now, the Herald Sun reported that the careless teenager was suspended from his prestigious school, Melbourne Grammar School, whose local yearly tuition and boarding fee reportedly ranges from roughly $21,000 (USD) to $28,000 based on grade.

The institution reportedly handed the boy a “combination of suspension and other punitive action, reparation, apologies, and counseling” as a result of his conduct.

Principal Philip Grutzner, who had initially described the 16-year-old’s actions as a “young boy who has made a dreadful mistake,” said the school arrived at the decision following a “thorough investigation.”

Watch the video below

The principal of the Melbourne Grammar School handed the 16-year-old boy a “combination of suspension and other punitive action, reparation, apologies, and counseling”

Image credits: giddynokiddy_

Image credits: giddynokiddy_

“We continue to have the firm view that this behavior was completely unacceptable and have treated the matter with the utmost seriousness,” he explained.

Additionally, he stated that the Year 11 student will be suspended despite the viral events having taken place outside of the institution.

The teenager urged social media users to “stop contacting” his school after the incident went viral

Image credits: Giddynokiddy

“We continue to have the firm view that this behavior was completely unacceptable and have treated the matter with the utmost seriousness,” the principal added

Image credits: Melbourne Grammar School

Image credits: melbournegrammarschool

“Although the incident occurred well outside the purview of the school, we have worked with that student and his parents.

“We endeavor to instill an understanding of the importance of respect and care for others in our students every day, in which students act responsibly and are accountable for their actions.”

Furthermore, a Victoria Police spokesperson said the boy was issued a caution for unlawful assault following an investigation, as per News Australia.

Most people agreed with the school’s decision to punish the teenager

Patrick Penrose
