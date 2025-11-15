Graphic Designer Goes Viral For Hilariously Roasting His Students’ Work

You probably still remember your favorite teacher from high school or college. Because as the unspoken rule goes, it’s the teacher who makes the class, and almost never vice versa. Because who’d sit for hours at a time learning their fave subject if the person who teaches it couldn’t be bothered to make it entertaining? Well, I wouldn’t, nor would the TikToker Natasha Badger.
In fact, the college student Natasha, who takes graphic design classes, does so for only one reason—to see her teacher hilariously and mercilessly roast her fellow students’ work. In a snack bite video which amassed 10.8 million views, the unquestionably cool teacher is seen making bold comments on logos made by the students.
And from the cringes you hear in the back, it seems like Natasha is not the only fan of his humorous teaching method.
The college student Natasha has shared a video of her graphic design class where students get “a rapid roast” from their teacher
The teacher may sound harsh on students, but students love the hilarity of his criticism, plus it helps to improve their work
The roast is not meant to embarrass any of the students, but to show the first association that comes to the teacher’s mind after seeing each logo
