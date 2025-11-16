Hey Pandas, What Predictions Have You Seen Come True? (Closed)

My Grandmother who was an artist, pretty psychic and ahead of her time told us when we were kids in the 70s and 80’s that “Someday they will make a tv that can hang on the wall like a picture!” We would ask her “How are they going to do that?!” She said, “I don’t know but they will!”
When the first flat screen came out I took her to the mall to show her that her prediction finally came through! She was not surprised at all, lol! I took a photo of her next to one that I’ve kept on my fridge for years.
#1
One day i was talking to my partner and he was insisting in that VR was going to become a thing soon. I was sure that we were still really behind but a couple of years later it has become quite a common thing in the gaming community.
#2
I was watching a show and predicted that we would learn that two characters were a couple when they were first introduced as friends. When the episode came where they came out, and told the main character that they were a couple, I was yep, I knew it!
#3
That WWlll would start this year (I don’t want it just saw it coming)
#4
That my best friend’s great grandma died on my birthday, it was a weird dream that turned out to be a prediction of her death. I can see ghosts and now apparently I can predict the future and if someone is going to die! Weird!
#5
I read somewhere that the world as we know it would end 2019.. i read it when i was eight so 2013 or 2014 i think
#6
I predicted 3 of the last 4 Stanley Cup champions before the playoffs even started
#7
I am a foster child, so I don’t live with my biological parents but they are alive. About 2 months ago I predicted that my biological father would do something and end up dying, didn’t know what, just had that feeling that he would die by his own hand. 3 weeks after the prediction, my foster mother tells me that he committed suicide.
I now live with the fact that I might have been doing something about it, and I regret it.
