Hey Pandas, What Show Do You Love With All Your Heart But Cannot Get Anyone Else To Watch Or Understand? (Closed)

What show do you try so hard your friends or family or coworkers…etc to watch, but they just don’t get it?
#1
Flash on Netflix. People assume dc eww and I agree but it’s not fully made by dc so it’s actually good and the storyline is amazing. I can get people to start it but they watch 2 mins then quit because it starts with Barry eating fries and think it’s cringe no s**t it’s a little cringe it’s a character intro. Thank you that is my rant for the day watch flash.
#2
The clone wars and Rebels. I have tried to get my partner to watch them because i am sure that he would enjoy them. But he is not interested
#3
Hoarders!!! It fascinates me but everyone else thinks it’s too gross and depressing.
#4
The only Korean TV show I have watched, called The Genius, consists of four great seasons.
It’s super smart strategy game show that is complicated and intriguing, with a lot of brainy games, no drama.
I love it and rewatch it frequently but can’t find anyone in my real life as nerdy to have an undying discussion about it, which is needed.
#5
Shadowhunters. I know it has a great fan base but none of my friends or family who love mortal instruments have watched it and it drives me nuts that they won’t even consider it. Seriously, it’s one of the best shows I’ve watched and damn near perfect casting too.
#6
Keeper of the Lost Cities.
I only know 3 people who have actually read it all the way through. I have roped my dad mom and brother in.
#7
Joe Pera Talks with You, and The Brak Show.
#8
The West Wing. Every 3 or 4 years I sit and watch all 7 series back to back and no one understands why! I know why, but I just can’t convince others! I get a flicker of interest when I mention it’s got Jake Peralta’s dad in it!
#9
Star wars. I know 2 ppl who actually like it
