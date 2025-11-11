New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids’ Faces Into Fantasy Creatures

When world-class New Zealand-based artist Christy Lewis (aka Daizy) isn’t busy entertaining at parties or festivals with her amazingly talented and detailed face-painting, she loves practicing on her kids, who seem like perfectly willing models.
Lewis has two daughters and a son who she likes transforming into everything from wild animals to superheroes with the help of professional-grade cosmetic face paints. Then, her husband Mark sets up a photoshoot where they get to show off their makeup.
For the last couple of years, Lewis has painted many unique designs at various festivals and parties, so she’s become a well-known artist among the Kapiti Coast and Wellington communities in New Zealand. Together with Mark, she established Daizy Design Face Painting, which can be booked online.
Source: daizydesign.com | facebook
