New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids’ Faces Into Fantasy Creatures

by

When world-class New Zealand-based artist Christy Lewis (aka Daizy) isn’t busy entertaining at parties or festivals with her amazingly talented and detailed face-painting, she loves practicing on her kids, who seem like perfectly willing models.

Lewis has two daughters and a son who she likes transforming into everything from wild animals to superheroes with the help of professional-grade cosmetic face paints. Then, her husband Mark sets up a photoshoot where they get to show off their makeup.

For the last couple of years, Lewis has painted many unique designs at various festivals and parties, so she’s become a well-known artist among the Kapiti Coast and Wellington communities in New Zealand. Together with Mark, she established Daizy Design Face Painting, which can be booked online.

Source: daizydesign.com | facebook

New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids&#8217; Faces Into Fantasy Creatures
New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids&#8217; Faces Into Fantasy Creatures
New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids&#8217; Faces Into Fantasy Creatures
New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids&#8217; Faces Into Fantasy Creatures
New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids&#8217; Faces Into Fantasy Creatures
New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids&#8217; Faces Into Fantasy Creatures
New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids&#8217; Faces Into Fantasy Creatures
New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids&#8217; Faces Into Fantasy Creatures
New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids&#8217; Faces Into Fantasy Creatures
New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids&#8217; Faces Into Fantasy Creatures
New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids&#8217; Faces Into Fantasy Creatures
New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids&#8217; Faces Into Fantasy Creatures
New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids&#8217; Faces Into Fantasy Creatures
New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids&#8217; Faces Into Fantasy Creatures
New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids&#8217; Faces Into Fantasy Creatures
New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids&#8217; Faces Into Fantasy Creatures
New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids&#8217; Faces Into Fantasy Creatures
New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids&#8217; Faces Into Fantasy Creatures
New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids&#8217; Faces Into Fantasy Creatures
New Zealand-Based Artist Turns Her Kids&#8217; Faces Into Fantasy Creatures

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Morbius
Top 5 Moments in Morbius
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2022
SIL Thinks Her “Therapy Dog” Is Welcome Anywhere, Gets Reality Check After It’s Banned From Fam BBQ
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2025
Station Eleven: 4 Key Differences Between The Series and The Book
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2022
Millie Bobby Brown Stuns In Pajama Set After Becoming A Mom, But Comments Take A Disturbing Turn
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2025
The Goop Lab Has a Pretty Interesting Trailer for Netflix
3 min read
Jan, 19, 2020
Five TV Shows That Ripped off Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.