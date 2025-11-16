I’m A 14-Year-Old Self-Taught Artist Wanting Other Pandas’ Opinions On My Art

by

I am so sorry for this cringe 4 am post.

A plague doctor I did a good few weeks ago, absolutely love how it looks,

Done with 0.5M lead in a pentel mechanical pencil, which is what 90% of my traditional drawings are drawn with

A full body bloodhound drawing I did in roblox of all things,

If anyone’s curious I did it in the roblox game free draw, drawing took around a day and a half, (bloodhound is from apex legends also,)

ANOTHER bloodhound drawing but with a ballpoint pen which I have now lost forever-

Did it around November of last year..

A colored drawing of King from the show The owl house,

I’m cringing at the photo quality I’m so sorry for the crappy quality

Absolutely no idea what this is-

I just found it on google and wanted to draw it.

A very unfinished drawing of my OC optimist,

Expect more of him..

a 3 AM work in progress drawing of the collector from, again. The owl house

“Whatcha playin?”

A full body colored protogen I did on procreate

Ignore the weird black dots on it, dunno why those are there :C

Low and behold, it’s optimist again, lmao.

I still have NOT finished this-

A very work in progress of bloodhound.

I might draw bloodhound way too much..

A weird skeleton holding a glowing orb,

This is one of my favorite drawings I’ve done, I wanted to cry multiple times doing the ribs.

And lastly.. another optimist drawing,

The paper I did this on was absolutely terrible, it honestly felt as thin as tinfoil-

Drawing inspiration from a variety of sources is crucial to evolving as an artist. This notion is evident in the work of a young, self-taught artist who encourages exploration in the creative space.

Developing skills in different mediums can significantly enhance your artistic journey, as shown in the artist’s personal progress and dedication over the years.

