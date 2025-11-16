I’m A 14-Year-Old Self-Taught Artist Wanting Other Pandas’ Opinions On My Art

I am so sorry for this cringe 4 am post.
A plague doctor I did a good few weeks ago, absolutely love how it looks,
Done with 0.5M lead in a pentel mechanical pencil, which is what 90% of my traditional drawings are drawn with
A full body bloodhound drawing I did in roblox of all things,
If anyone’s curious I did it in the roblox game free draw, drawing took around a day and a half, (bloodhound is from apex legends also,)
ANOTHER bloodhound drawing but with a ballpoint pen which I have now lost forever-
Did it around November of last year..
A colored drawing of King from the show The owl house,
I’m cringing at the photo quality I’m so sorry for the crappy quality
Absolutely no idea what this is-
I just found it on google and wanted to draw it.
A very unfinished drawing of my OC optimist,
Expect more of him..
a 3 AM work in progress drawing of the collector from, again. The owl house
“Whatcha playin?”
A full body colored protogen I did on procreate
Ignore the weird black dots on it, dunno why those are there :C
Low and behold, it’s optimist again, lmao.
I still have NOT finished this-
A very work in progress of bloodhound.
I might draw bloodhound way too much..
A weird skeleton holding a glowing orb,
This is one of my favorite drawings I’ve done, I wanted to cry multiple times doing the ribs.
And lastly.. another optimist drawing,
The paper I did this on was absolutely terrible, it honestly felt as thin as tinfoil-
