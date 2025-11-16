People Are Sharing The Most Infuriating Things About Their Homes, Here Are 40 Of The Worst

It’s no secret that student-loan debts and skyrocketing housing prices have become so bad that millennials are now planning to rent forever. And it seems like very few of them, if any, have a different choice.
If you’ve ever lived in a rented flat, a flatshare or any other type of accommodation that essentially doesn’t belong to you (parents’ homes included), you’d know how bugging some things there might be. From people living with ¾ of an electrical outlet and ⅓ of the outlet to a “thermostat” hanging on a nail like it’s some sort of decor, to landlords refusing to fix a shower you wouldn’t dare to call a shower, these are some of the mildly infuriating things people have in their rented homes.
Below we handpicked the most enraging examples, so scroll down below and be sure to share what things at home have been playing on your nerves in the comment section!
#1 I Feel Like This Happens To Me More Often Than It Should
Image source: CryOky
#2 House Sitting For Uncle. Reached The Final Boss Of The Game “Unfamiliar Shower Controls”
Image source: GundoSkimmer
#3 Turns Out My “Thermostat” Is Actually Just Hanging On A Nail And Doesn’t Control The Temperature Whatsoever. Shout Out To The Best Landlords Ever
Image source: batlex
#4 Sitting Under This “Vent” All Summer Wondering Why I Wasn’t Getting Any Cooler…
Image source: studiojiggly
#5 The Image Speaks For Itself
Image source: CricketMeson
#6 I’m Doing Renovations And My Roomba Found A Tiny Piece Of Sheetrock
Image source: AStrangerSaysHi
#7 Found This On Instagram
Image source: ilomaphys
#8 My Father Forgot To Tell Me The Renovations Would Be Taking The Stairs Out Today
Image source: murderously-funny
#9 Somehow, I Managed To Go 5 Blissfully Ignorant Stair-Traversing Years Without Noticing
Image source: OmniscientTexan
#10 Why… What’s The Point…
Image source: richie_rich77
#11 The Cable Guy Installed The Cable Through Our Hula Hoop That We Left Out
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Bro How Stupid Can You Be
Image source: xedox7
#13 Woke Up And Saw My Door Removed By My Parents. I Asked Them “Why?” And The Replied With “Privacy Isn’t Necessary”
Image source: MadaraJaeger_69
#14 After 8 Hours Of Class Everyone Comes Back To The Dorm Only To Find New Locks And Finger Scanners On The Doors And None Of The Staff Know The Codes Or How We Can Get Into Our Rooms
Image source: Craft-Which
#15 Our Landlord Keeps Saying There’s Nothing Wrong With Our Shower…
Image source: Cheddar18
#16 Can You Feel The Heat Of My Fury?
Image source: Linorelai
#17 The Door On This House
Image source: Hoarselyoutgrow986
#18 The Door I Had To Get Through Last Night To Get To My Room
Image source: swimingle
#19 This
Image source: chefmacari
#20 You Guys Hate Carpet In The Bathroom? I Can One Up That. My Parents Have A Bathroom With Carpet That Goes Up The Bathtub Walls! Bonus Points For The Terrible Wallpaper
Image source: jbird2525
#21 Removing A Cheap Mirror Glued To The Wall, Only To Find An Even Cheaper Mirror Glued To The Wall Beneath It
Image source: musicalvoyyeur
#22 These Lights Switches In My Parents’ House
Image source: throwawaycanadian
#23 My Family Are Psychos
Image source: bob-eater-of-pizza
#24 To The Person With 3/4 Outlet. I Present My Apartments 1/3 Outlet
Image source: Yggdrasil5218
#25 So I Just Bought This Chair And None Of The Reviews Mentioned This…
Image source: milksteaku
#26 The Sun Has Travelled Roughly 150,000,000 Kilometers To Reflect Off A Car Windshield Through A Small Crack In My Blinds To Shine Directly In My Face
Image source: Skarsgarde
#27 I Live With Two Grown Men. Just Tell Me Why
Image source: lovelymoondrops
#28 A Lovely Paint Job
Image source: Scaulbylausis
#29 Sunlight Through The Window Melted My Keyboard
Image source: thecheesycheeselover
#30 All Three Of These Lights Are Off
Image source: CerryTrews
#31 To The Guy That Said His House Is Infinite Content For This Sub.. I Call Your Crooked Floor Vent And Raise You 3/4 Of An Electrical Outlet
Image source: Cityboy216
#32 My Brother’s Girlfriend Moved In With Us, And She Refuses To Use Cutting Boards. This Is What Our Kitchen Table Looks Like Now. They’re All Over It
Image source: urinternetmom
#33 I Think My Stairs Fit Here
Image source: IsItKandar
#34 Woke Up This Morning To My Light Full Of Water. Our Apartment Is Brand New
Image source: euphoricbirthdaycake
#35 I Am Forced To Look At This Every Time I Get Up
Image source: rwhereemy
#36 I Can’t Even Think Of A Title
Image source: Mrmattgyver
#37 I Live In Central Alberta, It Got Down To Roughly -45°c Tonight. Woke Up To Frost In The Corner Of My Bedroom
Image source: Delphox4000
#38 I Get Mad Every Time I Walk Past This
Image source: littlecasiosounds
#39 Every. Single. Time
Image source: LodlopSeputhChakk
#40 A Bullet Came Downwards Through My Sister’s Window After New Years
Image source: AtomicEmerson
