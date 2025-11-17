50+ Model Marga Van Der Vet Makes Her Own Hats

Marga van der Vet is a 50+ model who makes her own hats, clothes, costumes, and corsets. Why? Because sewing makes you happy, creative, and unique!
These hats are all upcycling projects; made of fabric leftovers, men’s ties, a burlap sack, or just a small piece of deadstock fabrics.
A hat is an expression of a woman’s soul!
More info: margastyle.com
#1 A Ladylike Hat
#2 A Hat Chanel-Look-Inspired
#3 A Hat Made From A Burlap Sack
#4 Let It Rain
#5 A Hat Made Of Ties
#6 Medieval Hat
