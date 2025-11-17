50+ Model Marga Van Der Vet Makes Her Own Hats

Marga van der Vet is a 50+ model who makes her own hats, clothes, costumes, and corsets. Why? Because sewing makes you happy, creative, and unique!

These hats are all upcycling projects; made of fabric leftovers, men’s ties, a burlap sack, or just a small piece of deadstock fabrics.

A hat is an expression of a woman’s soul!

More info: margastyle.com

#1 A Ladylike Hat

#2 A Hat Chanel-Look-Inspired

#3 A Hat Made From A Burlap Sack

#4 Let It Rain

#5 A Hat Made Of Ties

#6 Medieval Hat

#7 A Hat Is An Expression Of A Woman’s Soul

