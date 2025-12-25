52 Hilariously Awkward Family Christmas Photos Shared By People Who Still Cringe At Them To This Day

Christmas means a lot of different things to different people — for some, it is the religious traditions, the carols, or the fairy lights. For others, it can be the gifts under the tree, the food or the desserts that only come out this time of year.
Most of us would agree on one thing though, that Christmas is about spending time with family and loved ones. And what better way to capture these moments than taking some perfect photos — if there’s even such a thing?
Imagine everyone gathered around the tree, presents all around, maybe a crackling fireplace in the background, a hot cup of cocoa in hand — all the little details that capture the magic of the holidays.
But here’s the caveat. These “perfect” family moments rarely stay perfect for long. There’s always that cat trying to jump on the Christmas tree, a toddler’s tantrum or siblings fighting just as the shutter clicks.
Somehow, these imperfect moments are exactly what make holiday photos unforgettable.
So in the true spirit of Christmas traditions, Bored Panda brings you the best, the funniest and the most awkward family Christmas pictures that are sure to leave you in splits.
#1 Dogs Not In A Holly Jolly Mood
We were taking our family Christmas photo, and let’s just say the dogs weren’t in a holly jolly mood. This photo was the worst of the batch, but now it’s a conversation starter. We keep it right by the entrance of our home here in St. Louis.
#2 My Mom Saved A Ton Of 9 Lives Cat Food Labels And Sent Away For These Awesome Customized Shirts
Sure, some of your pictures can and do come out as polished, frame-worthy photos. But it is the candid shots — no matter how imperfect or awkward — that bring joy and laughter to the dinner table during family reunions, when everyone gathers around to pore over old pictures together.
“Beautiful light, thoughtful composition, and a cohesive color palette certainly matter, but what makes an image memorable is connection,” Kelly Tareski, an award-winning photographer from Washington, tells Bored Panda.
“The way a parent leans into their child, a shared laugh, or a spontaneous hug are the moments that tell a story. Candid images play a critical role in this,” she adds.
She believes it is the in-between moments that families treasure most. “A child giggling mid twirl, siblings whispering, or parents laughing when something does not go as planned all hold real emotion. Emotion is what gives a photograph meaning long after the season has passed.”
#3 Christmas Card
This is the photo my Grandmother sent out as her Christmas card in the early 70s. She didn’t like my Dad’s not-smiling face, so she cut out one from a different picture, pasted it in place, and sent it to the printers. Note the glue on my dad’s face where Grandma had attempted to affix the smiling face before it shifted during printing, completely unintentionally. Still one of the funniest things ever sent to more than 200 friends and family.
#4 This Is Us
My husband couldn’t make it to the family portrait photo shoot. Rather than cancel, I brought a “replacement”. This is what went in all our Christmas cards. My husband’s family was not amused and he wouldn’t talk to me for days.
#5 A Picture Was Taken Right As My Little Sis Got Nailed With A Snowball By My Dad. Merry Christmas
Image source: n_barrett
Even if you can’t predict how people will behave in front of the camera, you can still create the right environment to capture great shots. And when it comes to that, professional photographers have some tips to share.
“My advice is to let go of perfection and focus on being present. Choose clothing that feels like you rather than something that feels like a costume. Trust your photographer to guide the session, while allowing room for movement, laughter, and natural interaction,” says Tareski.
Another tip she says is to prepare your children ahead of time. “But avoid placing pressure on them. Approach the session as quality time together rather than a performance. Some of the most meaningful images come from moments that were never planned.”
#6 My Friend’s Family Christmas Card
Image source: Imjusttryingtothink
#7 This Was The Picture That My Family Sent Out As Our Family Christmas Card Back In ’91
#8 Surprisingly, There Wasn’t A Line To See Santa
When it comes to the technical side of photography, Prague-based photographer Michal Šviga says to keep the decorations tidy and minimal — just a few nice items, and maybe something in the foreground. “But don’t overdo it with things.”
“When it comes to lighting, you need to pay attention to the different color temperatures. Both the background lights and the main light,” he says.
“In the studio, the time of day does not matter. Outdoors, the best time is about an hour before sunset to half an hour after sunset — during the golden and blue hours. This is ideal if you want the lights of decorated streets in the background,” the photographer adds.
#9 My Wife And I Made An 80s Inspired Christmas Card Photo With Our Cats This Year
My wife and I were looking at the light, but our cats were looking at the toys we had set up.
Image source: swcervin
#10 We’ve Been Making “Honest” Family Christmas Cards For 11 Years
Image source: kakalacky_guy
#11 My Mormon Coworker Finds It Funny When People Ask If He Has Multiple Wives (He Doesn’t). For His Christmas Card This Year, He Decided To Prank Everyone
The other women are friends of his wife and other people from their neighborhood. Apparently they all thought the idea was hilarious. People with a sense of humor make this world a better place.
Image source: CaptainOutstanding
We asked Mike Bender, co-founder of Awkward Family Photos and a New York Times bestselling author, what visual elements tend to make a family photo unintentionally funny.
“I think we are always looking for photos that surprise us in some way and a great matchy-matchy family photos always works as well. There’s just something about seeing a family wearing the same thing that is very satisfying,” he says.
Founded in 2009, Awkward Family Photos is a dedicated website where people share their most uncomfortable and hilarious family moments.
When asked about the Christmas photo cliches that make everyone laugh, he says: “Photos of kids with Santa. There is something about the happy Santa with the crying kids or the happy kid with the creepy Santa that never gets old.”
He also believes that the holiday season is prime time for awkward and funny family snapshots.
“It’s when the whole family is together and forced to be with one another under the same roof for a week. That kind of tension can only lead to glorious beautiful awkwardness!”
#12 This Is My Family Christmas Card From 1999. I Was The Angel
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos, carolinetheengineer
#13 I Was Just Trying To Peel My Daughter Off Of Me, Sit Her On The Bench And Then I Was Running To Get Out Of The Picture
However, it looks like I have left my children with their sitter and am running away for dear life!
Image source: Jessi
#14 My Friends’ Christmas Card Gets Better Every Year
Image source: Jorno1978
#15 Resentment At Its Finest… Not Sure If It’s From The Elf Costume Or For Us Bringing Home This Baby
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos, k_to_the_m_to_the_c
Tareski, the US photographer, says she has noticed differences in how families approach holiday photos across generations and regions.
“Older families often prioritize tradition and formality. They tend to prefer classic poses, direct smiles, and timeless imagery intended for holiday cards and framed prints. Younger families often place higher value on authenticity and emotion, and they are generally more comfortable with movement, play, and a less structured session,” she notes.
She says that in the Pacific Northwest, families often lean toward natural settings, earthy colors, and a relaxed, casual atmosphere. “There is typically less emphasis on perfection and more focus on warmth and connection.”
In contrast, she notes that in other regions, especially where holiday traditions are more formal, families tend to favor coordinated outfits and carefully posed photos.
“Neither approach is better than the other. The goal is always to reflect what feels natural and meaningful to each family,” Tareski adds.
#16 My Brother Put All He Had On The Dance Floor The Night Of My Parents’ 1987 Christmas Party
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos, hilaryeburt
#17 Me & My Brother At Christmas, 1965. I Was Only 6 Months Old And My Brother Obviously Thought I Was Annoying
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos
#18 The Appetizer
I was five and my brother was 18 months old and he thought candles were probably something interesting to eat.
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos
There are some common photography mistakes that usually lead to awkward results, something we see time and again during holiday photo sessions.
“One common issue is over coordinating outfits to the point that comfort is sacrificed. Another is trying to force smiles from children who have clearly reached their limit. Attempting to recreate a highly styled pose that does not suit a family’s natural dynamic can also lead to awkward results,” Tareski notes.
She says that stress is another major factor. “When parents feel anxious about timing, behavior, or achieving a perfect outcome, that tension is visible in the photos. Children are especially sensitive to it.”
At the same time, she also believes that some mishaps can turn into the most memorable moments. “Interestingly, when something unexpected happens, such as a toddler refusing to cooperate or someone breaking into laughter, those moments often result in the most genuine and beloved images.”
#19 My Most Awkward Family Photo
Image source: reddit.com
#20 Wife Called To Let Me Know That She Took The Perfect Christmas Card Photo
Image source: kielby
#21 That One Christmas When A Champagne Cork Hit Me In The Eye
Image source: romancreed
#22 My Brother Asked Me To Make Him A Christmas Card
Image source: Hieth
Research shows that amateur photography plays an important role in building collective family memory and preserving familial bonds. It helps families record their history as they actually lived it, instead of presenting just the polished moments.
“Ultimately, holiday photos are not about flawless smiles. They are about capturing a season of life as it truly is. That authenticity is what gives the images lasting value,” Tareski says.
#23 My Mother Always Dressed My Brothers And I Alike, But One Christmas, She Made Everyone Do It
I’m the one who is not smiling because I’m pretty sure I just received a “talking to” for my objection to the madness.
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos
#24 Christmas In Hot Tub
My parents just got a hot tub and were very excited about it. Therefore, my grandma hired a professional photographer to take a family photo in the hot tub. For some reason they posed with wine and candles even though the children were not old enough to drink… and sent it out to 150 plus friends as a Christmas card.
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos
#25 In Yugoslavia We Had Very Scary Santas In The 1980s
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos, bublicki
#26 Me, My Husband And Our 2 Children – It’s Our 2021 Holiday Photo And No Matter How We Tried To Entertain Our Son, He Wasn’t Having It
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos, rcaro24
#27 The Infamous Christmas Photo Shoot Of 1984
Dad’s short-shorts and high socks highlighted his fashion-forward attitude and athleticism; my sister’s cheerleading perfection revealed her vow to never look bad in any photo ever, and my single jazz hand stance completes this awkward family Christmas card from over 30 years ago.
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos
#28 I Tried To Get Some Christmas Card Photos With My Boys This Year
My 5-year-old was not having it and refused to cooperate (look under the sign). But this one took the cake for me since the baby is puking as well.
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos, _mudhoney
#29 This Was Supposed To Be Our Christmas Card. It Turns Out She Just Hated That Sweater
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos
#30 This Year’s Family Christmas Card Photo
Image source: simulated_cosmos
#31 Mis-Addressed Christmas Card. Best One Of The Year. Thank You Anonymous
Image source: hankinaround
#32 Every Year, My Family Did Themed Christmas Photos
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos, case_stace_
#33 My Father And I Christmas Morning Circa 1982. Mom Said He Was Probably Hung Over
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos, creia77
#34 Family Christmas Picture Photobomb
Image source: aaronwalks
#35 Christmas 2009
We went to the mall to take a picture with Santa, and seemingly nothing went wrong… my son didn’t cry, the line was manageable, but Santa’s attention was focused elsewhere.
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos, gungho_gorilla
#36 Best Christmas Family Pic Ever
Image source: reddit.com
#37 Gonna Be Tough To Top Last Year’s Christmas Card
Image source: Turner_Brown
#38 My Triplet Siblings’ First Encounter With Santa
Image source: omnologist
#39 I Was So Excited To Get This Battery Operated Hair Dryer That I Wore It All Day And To Christmas Dinner
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos
#40 Me And My Mom With Our Matching Christmas Mullets
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos, kittyology80
#41 Merry Awkward Christmas?
Image source: spurscar
#42 Christmas Eve 1972
Image source: steroidamoeba
#43 Ah Memories
Last year’s Christmas Eve party, we wanted to get a group photo. I thought a 3-second delay was enough time to run into position, so I hit the button, ran (carelessly), and well…This is how it came out…
Image source: PeroChingon
#44 We Got My Niece A Drum Set For Christmas. Her Parents Are Also Excited
Image source: KittenMittns
#45 My Brother Drowning In Santa’s Pants
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos, itsureisamyhashmi
#46 My Husband And I Wanted To Take A Christmas Family Photo With Our Dog Rylee, But He Kept Wandering Off
When we got home, our photographer called us and said, “I found where Rylee was.”
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos
#47 Father Christmas
Image source: BIGDAZFAELEITH
#48 This Is A Photo Of Me And My Family Celebrating The Holidays In 1987
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos
#49 Christmas Transcendence
Some context. We had a party, and one of our friends (who was a cheerleader), decided to make us try cheerleading. This was the result.
Image source: DarkDra9on555
#50 Every Year Since 2014, My Brother And I Make An Awkward Christmas Card. Here’s This Year, Followed By 2014-2019. Merry Awkward Christmas Everyone
Image source: TheLittleWinner2
#51 A Bit Delayed But The Best Pic From My Christmas – I Don’t Even Remember What My Niece And I Were Looking At
Image source: hi7en
#52 This Is The 2006 Christmas Card Photo That We Sent Out, With Our 6-Year-Old English Bulldog, Joan
Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos
