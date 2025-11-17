51 Times Canada Roasted America So Accurately You Can’t Even Be Mad

Canadians have built themselves a reputation for being polite people. They value the words “please”, “thank you,” and “excuse me.” They make sure to apologize if someone bumps into them.
However, the internet and social media comment sections have exposed a sassier and fiercer side of Canucks. You’re about to see it in the following screenshots, where they’ve savagely roasted Americans, their neighbors south of the border.
Scroll down the list and check out some of the sickest burns of them all.
#1 Periodt
Image source: ConanOBrien
#2 Trying To Deport Outside The Us
Image source: soleful_smak
#3 Happy Thursday
Image source: MadelnCanada
#4 Life Expectancy Is The Best Product
Image source: AnonymousTimewaster
#5 Manners
Image source: Korina Berard
#6 Canada vs. America
Image source: The Becca
#7 Brutal
Image source: RH376211
#8 Literacy Rates In America Are Still Dropping
Image source: BrosefDudeson
#9 The State Of Canada
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
#10 The USA Haven’t Won A Single War In 70 Years
Image source: G
#11 Facts Don’t Care About You Feelings
Image source: danleehomes
#12 Indeed
Image source: VeryBadLlama
#13 Medical Bills
Image source: BraddrofliT
#14 “United States Is Sitting Right Here… That’s It”
Image source: TheeSylverShroud
#15 Canada Jokes
Image source: Average_Dad1
#16 As A Native Californian, I Can Happily Say I Haven’t Any Experience With Snow
Image source: robertherjavec
#17 And They Hate It
Image source: Fridayrickydred
#18 That’s Exactly It
Image source: leejooca
#19 Canada Just Folded
Image source: CateSask
#20 This One Actually Made Me Literally Laugh Out Loud
Image source: MuchoTV2
#21 This Is So True
Image source: Julian Falcone
#22 “The U.S. Will No Longer Provide Military Protection Unless Canada Becomes The 51st State”
Image source: coachlife
#23 Math Is Definitely Hard For Them
Image source: JerryJr99
#24 True Hurts
Image source: badazzounkkid
#25 “I Never Knew (The Canada-Us Border) Existed“
Image source: throatfrog
#26 “Canada Should Look At Joining The US. Better Purchasing Power, Better Healthcare”
Image source: nationalistic_martyr
#27 “If It Wasn’t America’s Hat, No One Would Care About Canada”
Image source: cjfullinfaw07
#28 Canada And Mexico Will Be States Soon, So He Can Go There If He Wants
Image source: 60svintage
#29 About Canada Becoming 51st State
Image source: Oh Hey Small Engine Guy
#30 Why?
Image source: Joanna Chiang
#31 You Are Now Canada’s 4th Territory
Image source: MrDillon369
#32 Exhausting
Image source: offbeatoutlaw
#33 Canadians
Image source: earthdombaby
#34 Interesting
Image source: harsehaj
#35 I’m Actually Shocked At How Many Have Never Been Here
Image source: Frisbob
#36 At Least You Can Count On Us To Be Consistent
Image source: JDBunkis
#37 “Canadians Are Making Up Words”
Image source: Neitti
#38 It’s Not Brain Surgery
Image source: reddit.com
#39 When They’re Right, They’re Right
Image source: awindsor17
#40 You’re Goliath But We Are David
Image source: CorleoneBaloney
#41 They Are Only Making It More Miserable
Image source: JerryJr99
#42 It Is Nice To Have A Bill Of Rights
Image source: Trickybuz93
#43 “Why Call It ‘Canada Day’ On USA’s Independence Day”
Image source: imamess420
#44 Well, They Can’t Read. Murica
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
#45 Of The Entire World
Image source: Sarah Jane Bestway
#46 “We Will Just Pull Our $200B In Financial Aid From Canada Which Would Collapse Your Economy”
Image source: Ta5hak5
#47 So True Do They Want Mid Western, Calli, New Yorker, Southern, Im Sure Theres Others Im Missing
Image source: DarkPrincessVA
#48 On Celebration
Image source: WJSmithful
#49 Canadian Roasting Supr
Image source: safwankdb
#50 “I’m From MA, We Have A Better Education System Than Canada”
Image source: Joe–Uncle
#51 Poor Guy, He Got Murdered
Image source: 2013Mercus
