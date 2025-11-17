51 Times Canada Roasted America So Accurately You Can’t Even Be Mad

Canadians have built themselves a reputation for being polite people. They value the words “please”, “thank you,” and “excuse me.” They make sure to apologize if someone bumps into them. 

However, the internet and social media comment sections have exposed a sassier and fiercer side of Canucks. You’re about to see it in the following screenshots, where they’ve savagely roasted Americans, their neighbors south of the border. 

Scroll down the list and check out some of the sickest burns of them all.

#1 Periodt

Image source: ConanOBrien

#2 Trying To Deport Outside The Us

Image source: soleful_smak

#3 Happy Thursday

Image source: MadelnCanada

#4 Life Expectancy Is The Best Product

Image source: AnonymousTimewaster

#5 Manners

Image source: Korina Berard

#6 Canada vs. America

Image source: The Becca

#7 Brutal

Image source: RH376211

#8 Literacy Rates In America Are Still Dropping

Image source: BrosefDudeson

#9 The State Of Canada

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#10 The USA Haven’t Won A Single War In 70 Years

Image source: G

#11 Facts Don’t Care About You Feelings

Image source:  danleehomes

#12 Indeed

Image source: VeryBadLlama

#13 Medical Bills

Image source: BraddrofliT

#14 “United States Is Sitting Right Here… That’s It”

Image source: TheeSylverShroud

#15 Canada Jokes

Image source: Average_Dad1

#16 As A Native Californian, I Can Happily Say I Haven’t Any Experience With Snow

Image source: robertherjavec

#17 And They Hate It

Image source: Fridayrickydred

#18 That’s Exactly It

Image source: leejooca

#19 Canada Just Folded

Image source: CateSask

#20 This One Actually Made Me Literally Laugh Out Loud

Image source: MuchoTV2

#21 This Is So True

Image source: Julian Falcone

#22 “The U.S. Will No Longer Provide Military Protection Unless Canada Becomes The 51st State”

Image source: coachlife

#23 Math Is Definitely Hard For Them

Image source: JerryJr99

#24 True Hurts

Image source: badazzounkkid

#25 “I Never Knew (The Canada-Us Border) Existed“

Image source: throatfrog

#26 “Canada Should Look At Joining The US. Better Purchasing Power, Better Healthcare”

Image source: nationalistic_martyr

#27 “If It Wasn’t America’s Hat, No One Would Care About Canada”

Image source: cjfullinfaw07

#28 Canada And Mexico Will Be States Soon, So He Can Go There If He Wants

Image source: 60svintage

#29 About Canada Becoming 51st State

Image source: Oh Hey Small Engine Guy

#30 Why?

Image source: Joanna Chiang

#31 You Are Now Canada’s 4th Territory

Image source: MrDillon369

#32 Exhausting

Image source: offbeatoutlaw

#33 Canadians

Image source: earthdombaby

#34 Interesting

Image source: harsehaj

#35 I’m Actually Shocked At How Many Have Never Been Here

Image source: Frisbob

#36 At Least You Can Count On Us To Be Consistent

Image source: JDBunkis

#37 “Canadians Are Making Up Words”

Image source: Neitti

#38 It’s Not Brain Surgery

Image source: reddit.com

#39 When They’re Right, They’re Right

Image source: awindsor17

#40 You’re Goliath But We Are David

Image source: CorleoneBaloney

#41 They Are Only Making It More Miserable

Image source: JerryJr99

#42 It Is Nice To Have A Bill Of Rights

Image source: Trickybuz93

#43 “Why Call It ‘Canada Day’ On USA’s Independence Day”

Image source: imamess420

#44 Well, They Can’t Read. Murica

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#45 Of The Entire World

Image source: Sarah Jane Bestway

#46 “We Will Just Pull Our $200B In Financial Aid From Canada Which Would Collapse Your Economy”

Image source: Ta5hak5

#47 So True Do They Want Mid Western, Calli, New Yorker, Southern, Im Sure Theres Others Im Missing

Image source: DarkPrincessVA

#48 On Celebration

Image source: WJSmithful

#49 Canadian Roasting Supr

Image source: safwankdb

#50 “I’m From MA, We Have A Better Education System Than Canada”

Image source: Joe–Uncle

#51 Poor Guy, He Got Murdered

Image source: 2013Mercus

