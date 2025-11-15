Hey Pandas, What Is A Life Hack You Use Often? (Closed)

Anyone and everyone could use some life hack every now and then! If you have some, big or small, helpful or maybe just entertaining, please tell us!
#1
So there’s actually a way to turn caps lock writing into lowercase without having to backspace- you highlight the words in caps, and hit shift + F3. It works, and I use it all the time.
#2
Putting a paper towel in bagged salad after you open it, will absorb moisture and extend the freshness by a couple days.
#3
If you choke on food etc (not when it actually blocks your airways) , raise both arms above your head. It opens up your airways and helps you to resist the urge to keep coughing and breathe normally. It’s saved me from so many embarrassing situations when you choke on a drink in public and try to act like you’re not dying.
#4
dont keep trying to think of a life hack to post instead go to sleep if its late at night. lifehack.
#5
I have two children who ride the bus to school. It picks up at (usually) 5:45am. I have their clothing, shoes, backpacks, lunches, badges and masks all set out and ready the night before. It makes the morning go smoother if everything is easy to find and grab.
#6
Remember: The housework can ALWAYS wait!
#7
Actually this was my mother’s life hack when I was a child. Every night she would iron our clothes and hang them up on the curtain rods for us to put on in the morning. (Everything had to be ironed in those days and five of her six children were in school.)
#8
When putting your hair up at night, act like you’re going to do a ponytail, but only do it halfway. Me and my mom call this a ‘lazy bun’
#9
When cooking pasta, put 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil in the boiling water so that the pasta doesn’t stick to the pot.
#10
Use a piece of clear tape to make a pull tab on your photo ID makes it easier to remove from the wallet!!
#11
It is called “act like you belong”, a rather cunning version of “fake it till’ you make it”. Don’t defend yourself, attack the other. Don’t see the other as a judge but as the defendant, this is not your trial, this is theirs. Act like you are right and they are wrong, be the one blaming the other. Don’t ask, demand. Don’t settle, insist until you get what you want. Be petty, be a polite respectful Karen. It always works for me, and in the end I get away with everything by reverting the charges, by calmly making a scene.
